ISL 7: Jamil happy to get a point against Goa

After playing out a 2-2 draw against FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Thursday, NorthEast United FC interim head coach Khalid Jamil was pleased with his side's performance.

ANI | Vasco (Goa) | Updated: 05-02-2021 10:55 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 10:55 IST
NorthEast United FC interim head coach Khalid Jamil (Photo/ ISL). Image Credit: ANI

After playing out a 2-2 draw against FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Thursday, NorthEast United FC interim head coach Khalid Jamil was pleased with his side's performance. Goa opened the scoring through Alexander Romario Jesuraj (21') before NEUFC netted the equaliser after a penalty from Gallego (41'). The Gaurs took the lead again through an own goal from Gurjinder Kumar (80') before Gallego scored from the spot again in the 83rd minute to stretch NEUFC's unbeaten run to five games.

"We are happy to get the point. We are trying to get three points. But sometimes it happens. Everyone played their normal game. Sometimes it's okay. I am thinking about the next game," Jamil said after the match. "It is important to get the win but Goa are also a good team. They have quality, it was a tough game," he added.

Jamil said the plan was not to concede in the first half, but after going down a goal they managed to make a comeback."We tried not to concede at least in the first half, this is our plan but we conceded an early goal. We came back again. Next time, we will have to be very careful," Jamil explained. "We are always thinking about the winning goal, that's why we made the changes at the end. They tried their best," he added. (ANI)

