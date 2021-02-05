Left Menu

FEATURE-Soccer-What's in a name? Everything, say Chinese fans

Seen as an attempt to cool corporate involvement in the sport that fuelled a massive spending spree on foreign and domestic talent over much of the last decade, the move has met with a mixed reaction. Fan groups from five clubs -- Tianjin Teda, Beijing Guoan, Shanghai Shenhua, Henan Jianye and Zhejiang Greentown -- banded together in a bid to convince authorities to allow teams to be more flexible.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 11:01 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 11:01 IST
FEATURE-Soccer-What's in a name? Everything, say Chinese fans

When the Chinese Super League (CSL) kicks off its 2021 season much will have changed since Jiangsu Suning defeated Guangzhou Evergrande to claim their first title in early December.

The imposition of a neutral name rule, first mooted two years ago, by Chinese football authorities means professional clubs must remove references to corporate sponsors from team names and crests ahead of the new season, which is expected to start in April. Seen as an attempt to cool corporate involvement in the sport that fuelled a massive spending spree on foreign and domestic talent over much of the last decade, the move has met with a mixed reaction.

Fan groups from five clubs -- Tianjin Teda, Beijing Guoan, Shanghai Shenhua, Henan Jianye and Zhejiang Greentown -- banded together in a bid to convince authorities to allow teams to be more flexible. "If the authorities really cared about football and understood the culture of football then if you’ve had the same name for 20 years you shouldn’t need to change," says Shanghai Shenhua fan Lu Xiaoming.

Beijing Guoan fans paid to have defiant messages carried on the sides of buses in the hope of retaining the club’s name, while fans of Henan launched protests outside their stadium. Tianjin Teda fan Sam Wang recruited foreign players who had previously played for the club to create a video calling on officials not to forsake their history.

Former Uruguay internationals Gustavo Matosas and Adrian Paz along with ex-Chile international Jose Luis Villanueva were among those to contribute to the clip. "Football should be the people’s game, it’s from the working class and this rebranding means what I feel about Chinese football has completely changed,” Wang told Reuters.

CLUB IS HISTORY At some clubs, pressure to drop the names of corporate sponsors has been seen as a positive move that allowed teams to revert to more traditional identities.

Shandong Luneng, winners of last year’s Chinese FA Cup, recently announced their decision to call themselves Shandong Taishan ahead of the 2021 season, a move that sees the club reclaim their pre-CSL moniker. Two-time Asian champions Guangzhou Evergrande, the dominant force in Chinese football over the last decade, have become Guangzhou FC while cross-city rivals Guangzhou R&F are now Guangzhou City.

Both clubs are owned by major property development companies. Reigning champions Jiangsu Suning, who made headlines in 2019 with a failed attempt to sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid, have dropped their owner’s name and will be known simply as Jiangsu FC.

Only one club – Shanghai Shenhua – are expected to retain their current name given their long-standing status within Chinese football, and the fact their name has remained unchanged since 2001 despite having several different owners. For Teda fan Wang, the club's announcement that they would be changing their name to Tianjin Tigers meant he could no longer support them.

"The team is history for me. My club has passed away," he said. "It’s heartbreaking.” (Editing by Peter Rutherford)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 4-U.N. Security Council demands Myanmar coup leaders free Suu Kyi as U.S. weighs sanctions

The United Nations Security Council called for the release of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others detained by the military as diplomatic and financial pressure grew on the generals who seized power this week to restore democracy. U.S...

Ind vs Eng, 1st Test: Ashwin, Bumrah strike after steady start from visitors

Indian bowlers struck before the conclusion of the opening session of the first Test against England after Rory Burns and Dom Sibley provided a steady start at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. At Lunch, Englands score read as 672 in 27 ove...

RBI maintains status quo for fourth time in a row; keeps key rate static at 4%

The RBI on Friday decided to leave the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 per cent but maintained an accommodative stance, implying rate cuts in future if need arises to support the economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.The Reserve Banks...

Economic growth will only move upwards: Shaktikanta Das

Stressing that economic growth will only move upwards, the Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday pegged the GDP growth rate for the next financial year at 10.5 per cent, though a tad lower than the governments projection ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021