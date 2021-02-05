Left Menu

Tennis-Germany end Serbia's ATP Cup defence to reach semis

Alexander Zverev shrugged off a tight loss to Novak Djokovic to end Serbia's ATP Cup title defence with victory in the doubles as Germany advanced to the semi-finals of the team-based event in Melbourne on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 16:29 IST
Tennis-Germany end Serbia's ATP Cup defence to reach semis

Alexander Zverev shrugged off a tight loss to Novak Djokovic to end Serbia's ATP Cup title defence with victory in the doubles as Germany advanced to the semi-finals of the team-based event in Melbourne on Friday. Germany will meet Russia in the last four, with Spain to take on Italy.

Zverev, beaten 6-7(3) 6-2 7-5 in a high-quality match by world number one Djokovic earlier on Friday, stepped up to partner Jan-Lennard Struff to a rousing 7-6(4) 5-7 (10-7) victory over Djokovic and Nikola Cacic on Rod Laver Arena. "I was quite frustrated with how the singles ended in a way," Zverev said on court. "Still got to give myself some time.

"We played well, both of us," he added of his doubles match with Struff, who beat Dusan Lajovic 3-6 6-3 6-4 in the opening singles rubber. Djokovic's 11-match winning streak in the team tournament was broken, and he will have no more match practice before his Australian Open title defence.

"I am upset that we lost, that's all I can say, I'm not thinking about the Australian Open or anything else," said Djokovic. "It’s unfortunate we lost the tie. That's what this competition is all about. It's about the team, not about winning one match, (a) singles match. We'll try another time."

A year after crashing out of the inaugural ATP Cup with a huge tally of double-faults, Zverev's serving demons returned under pressure against Djokovic in the singles and again in the doubles on Friday. He was broken at 5-5 in the second set of the doubles after two double-faults but nailed his serves when Germany grabbed match points in the super tiebreak.

Djokovic consoled himself that he had an excellent warmup against Zverev in the singles. "I thought it was a great match. I thought we both played well ... He definitely had a big serving match. It was so difficult to play against him today," he said.

With Rafa Nadal still sidelined with a back problem, Pablo Carrena Busta guided a depleted Spain into the last four by claiming a 6-3 6-4 win against Greece's Michail Pervolarakis at John Cain Arena. Though eliminated, Greece ended up winning the tie 2-1, with Stefanos Tsitsipas easing past Roberto Bautista Agut 7-5 7-5.

Spain retired after losing the opening game of the doubles, handing Greece the win. In a dead rubber between Austria and France in the evening, world number three Dominic Thiem's hopes of getting some match practice were cut short when his French opponent, Benoit Paire, retired while trailing 6-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RBI announcements reflect its commitment to take economy on growth path: Industry, experts

The Reserve Bank of Indias RBI first monetary policy review after the Budget reflects its commitment to take Indias economy on a path of robust recovery, said industry players and experts on Friday. The RBI kept interest rates on hold while...

HAL, Rolls-Royce expand partnership

HAL and Rolls-Royce have agreed toexpand their partnership in India for collaboration in twoareas augmenting the supply chain for both Civil and DefenceAerospace and establishing an authorised maintenance centrefor Adour Mk871 engines to su...

Nigerian artist creates rotting exhibit as coronavirus warning

Nigerian artist Olufela Omokeko carefully arranges fresh peppers on wooden boards hanging in a bare room. Instead of providing spice in a meal, he wants them to encourage people to obey measures that will stop the spread of the coronavirus....

NSUI's Ram Temple fund collection underscores need for discussion in Cong: Tewari

Amid reports that the Congress student wing has launched a campaign in Rajasthan to collect money for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, senior party leader Manish Tewari on Friday said the development underscores once again the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021