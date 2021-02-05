The following are the top/expected stories at 1725 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Press conference copies after the end of play on day one of the first Test between India and England in Chennai.

*Report of ISL match between Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC in Margao.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-LD IND Milestone man Root hits brilliant ton as England dominate India to reach 263/3 Chennai, Feb 5 (PTI) Skipper Joe Root won the battle of attrition against Indian spinners with a classy century in his 100th Test as England reached a comfortable 263 for three at stumps on the opening day of the first match here on Friday.

SPO-CRI-ROOT-MILESTONE Root receives special cap for his 100th Test from Stokes Chennai, Feb 5 (PTI) It was a special moment for England captain Joe Root as he received a cap from team-mate Ben Stokes for featuring in his milestone 100th Test in the first match of the series against India here.

SPO-CRI-IND-AXAR-INJURY Axar out of 1st Test with knee injury; Rahul Chahar, Shahbaz Nadeem included in squad Chennai, Feb 5 (PTI) Spin bowling all-rounder Axar Patel was on Friday ruled out of the first Test against England after complaining of pain in his left knee.

SPO-CRI-SHASTRI Bio-bubbles are mentally draining, India team must get two-week break after IPL: Shastri Chennai, Feb 5 (PTI) Indian cricketers must get a two-week break after this year's IPL to recover from fatigue since staying in bio-bubbles is ''mentally draining'', head coach Ravi Shastri said on Friday.

SPO-CRI-SWANN Swann wants Leach to be 'boring' against India, doesn't expect similar consistency from Bess London, Feb 5 (PTI) Graeme Swann, the architect of England's famous series win in India in 2012, wants left-arm spinner Jack Leach to bowl a ''boring'' line and length to be successful in the four Tests against Virat Kohli's team.

SPO-TENNIS-OPEN-IND Nagal draws Berankis in Australian Open first round clash Melbourne, Feb 5 (PTI) Sumit Nagal was expecting a clash against a top-10 player in his opener but the India tennis player on Friday drew Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis as his first round opponent at the Australian Open here.

SPO-ISL-ODISHA-PREVIEW 'Do-or-die' game for Odisha against mighty Bagan Bambolim, Feb 5 (PTI) Their coach sacked after an unsavoury comment, bottom-placed Odisha FC will look to regroup and get their campaign back on track when they take on ATK Mohun Bagan in a must-win Indian Super League game here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-STHALEKAR Lisa Sthalekar inducted into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame Sydney, Feb 5 (PTI) Former Australia women's cricket team captain Lisa Sthalekar has been inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame, the country's board (CA) announced on Friday.

SPO-HOCK-WOM-DUNGDUNG After fine show in Chile, jr women's hockey striker Dung Dung aims high for Asia Cup New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Scoring five goals in the tour of Chile was special, says young Indian junior women's hockey striker Beauty Dung Dung, whose aim is to make it to the national team for the Asia Cup later this year.

