Left Menu

Soccer-Leipzig still in the dark over Liverpool game - club

RB Leipzig do not yet know where they will play their Champions League last-16 first leg against Liverpool on Feb. 16 with the club working on a number of options if German authorities refuse entry to the English club.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-02-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 17:47 IST
Soccer-Leipzig still in the dark over Liverpool game - club

RB Leipzig do not yet know where they will play their Champions League last-16 first leg against Liverpool on Feb. 16 with the club working on a number of options if German authorities refuse entry to the English club. Germany has banned all arrivals from areas affected by COVID-19 mutations until at least Feb. 17, with the only exceptions made for German citizens or residents.

Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann said on Friday he was not concerned about the game and would wait on final decisions regarding the location. "I talked with (Leipzig managing director) Oliver Mintzlaff a short while ago and there is nothing new at the moment to announce," Nagelsmann told a virtual news conference.

"I cannot organise it or schedule it myself. Other people do that. We will have to wait for the situation to be decided. It has not yet been decided so we cannot say anything." Germany's interior ministry said on Thursday that the federal police had informed the club its case did "not fall under the category of exceptional circumstances," German media reported.

But club spokesman Till Mueller sounded confident the game would not be cancelled. "We work towards all directions," Mueller said. "The game will certainly not be cancelled. We will announce something once we have facts."

Leipzig, last season's Champions League semi-finalists, will most likely have to find an alternate venue for the clash. Another option is to shift the two-leg tie around and first play in England on Feb. 16. Asked about whether there was any home advantage when there were no fans in stadium if the first leg is switched to Liverpool, Nagelsmann said even without spectators home teams had a slight edge.

"Irrespective of the Liverpool game, you still have a small home advantage, a bit reduced than if you play with fans. But you still avoid a trip, get to sleep in your own bed. Some people are affected by this greater than some others." "An away game is always associated with a bit of strain so it is still a small home advantage."

"I assume and hope the game will take place, at home or not and we will prepare and make the best of the situation and play a good game against Liverpool," Nagelsmann said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Lockdown bambino bust 9 months on, Italian births fall 22 percentMaybe it was the stress. Maybe it was being cooped up with the mother-in-law. But the numbers are in, and one effect of t...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Special Report Stolen election Republican lawmakers paralyzed by Trumps false fraud claimsOn Jan. 6, right after the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, 147 Republican lawmaker...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. China takes aim again at BBC as dispute with Britain intensifiesThe BBC came under fire from Chinese officials and social media on Friday in an escalating diplomatic dispute, a day after ...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. COVID-19 also attacks the pancreas one vaccine dose may be enough for those previously infectedThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021