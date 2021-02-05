Left Menu

Rugby-Lydiate back for Wales after two-year absence

Suspension and injury also mean a shuffle in the backrow that sees George North move to centre for his 99th Wales cap. The 33-year-old Lydiate makes his first start for Wales since November 2018, in an all Lions back-row alongside Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau.

Wales have restored former British and Irish Lion Dan Lydiate to their team for their Six Nations opener against Ireland in Cardiff on Sunday, as well as bringing back Adam Beard, Ken Owens and Tomos Williams. Suspension and injury also mean a shuffle in the backrow that sees George North move to centre for his 99th Wales cap.

The 33-year-old Lydiate makes his first start for Wales since November 2018, in an all Lions back-row alongside Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau. Team: 1. Wyn Jones (30 Caps) 2. Ken Owens (77 Caps) 3. Tomas Francis (52 Caps) 4. Adam Beard (21 Caps) 5. Alun Wyn Jones (C) (143 Caps) 6. Dan Lydiate (64 Caps) 7. Justin Tipuric (80 Caps) 8. Taulupe Faletau (81 Caps) 9. Tomos Williams (20 Caps) 10. Dan Biggar (87 Caps) 11. Hallam Amos (22 Caps) 12. Johnny Williams (2 Caps) 13. George North (98 Caps) 14. Louis Rees-Zammit (4 Caps) 15. Leigh Halfpenny (93 Caps) Replacements: 16. Elliot Dee (33 Caps) 17. Rhodri Jones (17 Caps) 18. Leon Brown (12 Caps) 19. Will Rowlands (5 Caps) 20. Josh Navidi (24 Caps) 21. Gareth Davies (57 Caps) 22. Callum Sheedy (4 Caps) 23. Nick Tompkins (8 Caps) (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

