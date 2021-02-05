Left Menu

Rugby-We must look to future, says coach Smith on inexperienced Italy team

Italy head coach Franco Smith said on Friday he and his team are looking to the future after the South African named a young and inexperienced side to take on France in Saturday's Six Nations opener in Rome.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 18:44 IST
Rugby-We must look to future, says coach Smith on inexperienced Italy team

Italy head coach Franco Smith said on Friday he and his team are looking to the future after the South African named a young and inexperienced side to take on France in Saturday's Six Nations opener in Rome. The Azzurri have endured a miserable Six Nations run, losing their previous 27 games since beating Scotland at Murrayfield in 2015, with Smith's side firm favourites to collect a sixth successive wooden spoon in this year's competition.

Looking to turn things around, Smith, who will take charge of his first Six Nations match as a coach in the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday, has taken the bold step of naming 10 players with fewer than 10 caps to take on France. Among the young faces in the starting XV include halfback pairing Josh Varney, 19, and Paolo Garbisi, 20, as well as 20-year-old wing Jacopo Trulla with Smith planning for the long term.

"The real opponent is ourselves," Smith told a news conference. "If we want to continue on the path of growth we must first look at ourselves. We want to win. "We are developing young players to increase the squad at our disposal and bring home positive results. We need to look to the future."

At 29, with 32 caps, captain Luca Bigi is the oldest and most-capped member of Smith's new-look side, but the Zebre hooker is happy to lead the young team. "I have more confidence in the role of captain than a year ago thanks above all to the support I had from the team," he said.

"Having opened the doors of the national team to young players, this competition represents an opportunity for many of them to grow as players."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tens of thousands sign Japanese petition against Games chief after sexist comments

A petition calling for action against Yoshiro Mori, head of the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee who caused an uproar with sexist comments, gathered tens of thousands of signatures on Friday, a day after its launch by Japanese activists....

South Africa says secures vaccines for at least 26 mln people

South Africa, hardest hit by the coronavirus on the continent, has secured enough COVID-19 vaccines for at least 26 million people and knows where it will get the remaining does it needs, the health minister said on Friday.Africas most indu...

Sisodia visits govt school in Gandhinagar, reviews COVID-19 protocols

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited a government school in the Gandhinagar area here and reviewed the COVID-19 protocols being followed there after schools in the national capital reopened for Classes 9 and 11 on Friday.Schoo...

Protest portraits: the Russians rallying behind Kremlin critic Navalny

Tens of thousands of Russians have taken to the streets in recent weeks after the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny despite the risk of being detained. Navalny, 44, was arrested on Jan. 17 after returning to Moscow from Germany where...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021