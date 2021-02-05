Left Menu

Sangakkara, Muralitharan named in four-member technical advisory committee

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 05-02-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 19:19 IST
Sangakkara, Muralitharan named in four-member technical advisory committee

Former skipper Kumar Sangakkara and legendary spinner Muttiah Muralitharan have been named in the four-member technical advisory committee announced by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Friday.

Former batsman Aravinda de Silva has been appointed as the chairman of the Committee on the recommendations by Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa.

Former batsman and ICC match referee Roshan Mahanama, a key member of the 1996 World Cup-winning team along with Muralitharan and de Silva, is the other member of the committee.

''Sri Lanka Cricket appointed the following members to the ‘Cricket Committee,’ taking into consideration the recommendations made by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Honorable Namal Rajapaksa,'' SLC said in a statement.

With Sri Lanka suffering a 0-2 loss against England at home in a two-Test series, a public outcry had surfaced to revamp the set-up to arrest the game's decline.

After a series of meetings, Rajapaksa had decided to restructure the current domestic first class set up, organise a new super provincial tournament and bring the national team under a team mentor, director cricket and a full-time team manager. ''The committee is expected to work closely with the SLC in order to raise the quality standards of the game both domestically and internationally,'' the sports ministry said.

Although this will be the first time that both Sangakkara and Muralitharan are going to get involved in SLC affairs, de Silva, whose century in the 1996 final against Australia helped Sri Lanka win the World Cup, had previously figured in the same role.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia expels Swedish, German and Polish diplomats over Navalny protests

Russia on Friday announced the expulsion of diplomats from Sweden, Germany and Poland, accusing them of taking part in illegal protests last month against the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.The foreign ministry said in a statement...

U.S. trade deficit rises to 12-year high USD 679 billion

The U.S. trade deficit rose 17.7 per cent last year to USD 679 billion, highest since 2008, as the coronavirus disrupted global commerce and confounded President Donald Trumps attempts to rebalance Americas trade with the rest of the world....

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq open at record high on stimulus progress, job market rebound

The SP 500 and the Nasdaq opened at record highs on Friday on signs of progress towards more economic stimulus, while a closely watched jobs report confirmed the labor market was stabilizing.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.0 points...

JNPT cargo traffic rises nearly 10 pc in Jan

Premier container port JNPT on Friday reported nearly 10 per cent growth in total cargo traffic to 6.50 million tonnes in January.The total traffic handled at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust JNPT in January 2020 was 5.91 million tonnes, the sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021