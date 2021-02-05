Left Menu

Soccer-Atletico's Suarez says Barca exit remains unexplained

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 05-02-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 20:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Atletico Madrid forward Luis Suarez says he has still not been offered an explanation as to why Barcelona allowed him to leave last September. One of new Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman's first acts in charge at the Camp Nou was to tell Suarez he was surplus to requirements.

The Uruguayan says that the decision, and the way it was communicated, were not conducted in the way he would have liked. "When Barca told me I wasn't in their plans it was a tough one to take," he told Spanish radio station Onda Cero.

"I wasn't expecting it, they were tough times, especially in the way it happened. Koeman called me and told me I wasn't in his plans. "The decision to let me leave was something that not only (Lionel) Messi didn't understand, but many Barcelona fans didn't, either.

"Barca told me not to go to training, but I told them that for as long as I had a contract, I'd be going. The club didn't give me any explanation, they just said it was up to the manager." Koeman has said in interviews that he has no regrets over letting Suarez leave, but the decision looks more foolhardy by the week given the player's form.

The 34-year-old has fired Atletico to a 10-point lead over his former side at the top of the La Liga table having played a game fewer. Added to that, his 14 goals mean he is the league's top scorer and he is targeting European glory as well as domestic success.

"When Barca made it official that I was no longer wanted I started talking to Atletico and Diego Simeone," Suarez said. "I'm delighted with how our league campaign is going. We've also got this longing to win the Champions League, something Atleti have never done before."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

