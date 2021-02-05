Left Menu

Gladbach may host Man City outside Germany because of virus

Borussia Mnchengladbach is making plans to host Manchester City outside Germany in the last 16 of the Champions League, with Denmark a possible venue, the German club said Friday.The German authorities are currently blocking almost all entry to the country from Britain to restrict the spread of new variants of the coronavirus.

PTI | Monchengladbach | Updated: 05-02-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 21:10 IST
Gladbach may host Man City outside Germany because of virus

Borussia Mönchengladbach is making plans to host Manchester City outside Germany in the last 16 of the Champions League, with Denmark a possible venue, the German club said Friday.

The German authorities are currently blocking almost all entry to the country from Britain to restrict the spread of new variants of the coronavirus. On Thursday, the authorities confirmed that Leipzig can't host Liverpool in Germany on Feb. 16.

The current German travel rules are set to expire on Feb. 17, a week before Gladbach hosts City on Feb. 24, but could be extended. Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl said the club had made inquiries with venues including Danish club Midtjylland, which played in the group stage of the Champions League this season.

“It appears that in Germany, because of the mutated virus, we are not allowed to have any English teams coming in, which affects Leipzig and Liverpool, and us and Manchester City,” Eberl said. “The situation right now is that we can't play in Germany, that we can't play at the Borussia Park, and instead that we should and must look for an alternative location.'' Eberl said Gladbach had held talks with German politicians, health authorities and UEFA, and that various options were considered, including switching the home and away legs to play in Manchester first.

UEFA is open to delaying games affected by travel bans. It has set April 2 as the latest possible date to finish the last 16 games in time for the quarterfinals.

In the Europa League next week, Arsenal's game against Benfica could be affected by British travel restrictions, and Norwegian travel rules could stop Molde from hosting German club Hoffenheim.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia expels Germany, Poland, Sweden diplomats for attending 'illegal' rallies demanding release of Navalny

Russia has expelled three European diplomats from Germany, Poland, and Sweden for participating in illegal rallies demanding the release of President Vladimir Putins biggest critic Alexey Navalny. According to an official statement, Russias...

965 earthquakes with magnitude 3 & above in 2020: Govt

A total of 965 earthquakes of magnitude 3 and above were recorded last year and 13 of them were in the National Capital Region and its vicinity, Earth Sciences Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday.In a written reply to a question in the Lo...

Budget is another 'assault' on farmers, they will have to pay more for petrol-diesel: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked the government over its Budget, saying it was another assault on farmers after the farm laws as they will have to spend more for petrol-diesel and no financial assistance will be given to them...

New museum traces history of Black music across genres

A new museum two decades in the making is telling the interconnected story of Black musical genres through the lens of American history. The National Museum of African American Music, which opened with a virtual ribbon-cutting on Martin Lut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021