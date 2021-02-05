Left Menu

Onana faces 12-month suspension for doping violation

Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana has been handed a 12-month suspension by UEFA for a doping violation, the club announced on Friday.

05-02-2021
Andre Onana (Photo/ Andre Onana Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana has been handed a 12-month suspension by UEFA for a doping violation, the club announced on Friday. Ajax said that the player "mistakenly" took medicine that his wife had previously been prescribed.

"The disciplinary body of the European football association, UEFA, has imposed a suspension of 12 months on Andre Onana for a doping violation. After an 'out of competition' check on October 30 last year, the goalkeeper found the substance Furosemide in his urine. The suspension is effective from today and applies to all football activities, both national and international," the club said in a statement. "On the morning of October 30, Onana was feeling unwell. He wanted to take a pill to ease the discomfort. Unknowingly, however, he took Lasimac, a drug that his wife had previously been prescribed. Onana's confusion resulted in him mistakenly taking his wife's medicine, ultimately causing this measure to be taken by UEFA against the goalkeeper," it added.

Also, the club said that they will appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). "Furthermore, the disciplinary body of the football association has stated that Onana had no intention of cheating. However, the European Football Association believes, on the basis of the applicable anti-doping rules, that an athlete has a duty at all times to ensure that no banned substances enter the body," the statement read.

"Onana and Ajax will appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)," it added. Ajax currently hold the top spot on the Eredivisie table with 50 points from 20 games. The club will next play against Utrecht on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

