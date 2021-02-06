Left Menu

ISL 7: Not getting three points is painful, says Chennaiyin coach Laszlo

After playing out a goalless draw against Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), Chennaiyin FC's coach Csaba Laszlo said that not getting three full points was hurtful.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 06-02-2021 08:53 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 08:53 IST
ISL 7: Not getting three points is painful, says Chennaiyin coach Laszlo
Chennaiyin FC coach Csaba Laszlo (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

After playing out a goalless draw against Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), Chennaiyin FC's coach Csaba Laszlo said that not getting three full points was hurtful. Chennaiyin FC's chances of progressing into the top four received a huge blow following their frustrating goalless draw against Bengaluru FC in the ongoing seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL) at Fatorda Stadium, on Friday.

"So many good games and so many chances. I think if I just know the statistics. But let's keep going and play football. Don't give up. That is our destiny. Every game in which we don't get the three points is painful. Because I want to win every game and I try to prepare my team for victory, not to draw or not to lose. You have to accept sometimes the opponents have a better day or we're unlucky," said Laszlo during the post-match press conference. "We are more or less unlucky with scoring goals and if he had won today, we could have close the gap. But I don't give up because we have four games and if the performance is the same, maybe we will score the goals. And we don't give up," he added

Laszlo was seen animated in the dugout and he was seen expressing his frustration as his team missed chance after chance. "If I knew it 100 per cent. I will tell it to my players and then to the media. We are fighting against Covid. Maybe somebody can give me a vaccine for goalscoring. I just think there are so many clear chances. So unlucky. It's not even bad decisions," said Laszlo.

"Every team, every football coach can teach how to create chances, how to get in behind the defence. But I think we defending relatively well. This is not even a concentration or lack of fortune," he added. Chennaiyin FC is currently placed at the eighth position in the ISL standings with 17 points from 16 games. The side will next square off against Jamshedpur FC on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

EXCLUSIVE-Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Babylon Berlin Season 4: Director pours light on future plot

The filming of Babylon Berlin Season 4 is expected to begin in early 2021. Babylon Berlin, a German neo-noir series completed its third season on February 28, 2020 with 28 episodes.The series viewers are ardently waiting to know the release...

Tennis-Osaka, Azarenka pull out of Australian Open warm-ups

Former Australian Open champions Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka withdrew from their warm-up tournaments for the years first Grand Slam on Saturday, citing injuries. Osaka pulled out of her Gippsland Trophy semi-final with an unspecified ...

Argentina reports 8,374 new COVID-19 cases

Buenos Aires Argentina, February 6 ANIXinhua Argentina registered 8,374 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the national tally to 1,970,009, the health ministry said. The ministry also reported 285 more deaths from the disease, bringing ...

US will hold China accountable for abuses of international system: Blinken tells Chinese counterpart in phone call

United States State Secretary Antony J Blinken had a telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi during which he conveyed that Washington will continue to stand up for human rights and democratic values, including in Xi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021