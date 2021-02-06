Round 3: Jehan Daruvala grabs second position for Mumbai Falcons

Left Menu

Mumbai Falcons Jehan Daruvala continued to sparkle in the Formula 3 Asian Championship, grabbing the second position in Race 1 of Round 3 at the Yas Marina International Circuit here on Saturday.After winning two out of the three races in Round 2 over the last two days, Indias top racer underlined his form by grabbing a double pole in the two qualifying sessions in the morning.This is his fourth consecutive podium finish over three nerve-wracking days.

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 06-02-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 20:15 IST
Mumbai Falcons' Jehan Daruvala continued to sparkle in the Formula 3 Asian Championship, grabbing the second position in Race 1 of Round 3 at the Yas Marina International Circuit here on Saturday.

After winning two out of the three races in Round 2 over the last two days, India's top racer underlined his form by grabbing a double pole in the two qualifying sessions in the morning.

This is his fourth consecutive podium finish over three nerve-wracking days. On Sunday, the last two races of the round will take place.

''After being on pole in both qualifying sessions, it is disappointing to fall to second,'' Jehan, who relinquished his championship lead to Chovet, said.

''I did not have the pace to challenge for the lead. But we will work hard, and I am looking forward to the races tomorrow.'' The Mumbai Falcons duo of Jehan and Kush Maini seemed to be in their elements as the action began. Jehan straightaway went to the top of the time sheet on his first flying lap itself. His laptime of 1:53.399 earned him his third pole position of the championship.

Chovet, 0.190 slower, came in second while Alpine F1 Junior Guanyu Zhou from China took the third position.

Jehan did well in the second qualifying session too, immediately going to the top of the time sheets to earn his second consecutive Pole position. Zhou and Chovet were second and third respectively.

Jehan did not have the best of starts from Pole in Race 1 though. Chovet made the best of the opportunity to reach the first corner even before Jehan. Zhou also had a sluggish start but managed to retain third.

Chovet steadily began to open up a small lead and Jehan could not catch him. But Zhou who was close on his tail and made sure that he remained alert.

Mumbai Falcons' Kush Maini, meanwhile, had a good race even though he started from 11th. He overtook two cars on the run down to the first corner, moving into ninth.

A few corners later, Kush managed to overtake yet another car, to move into eighth. A few laps later, Kush was up into seventh and drove an excellent defensive race. Eventually he dropped back down to eighth.

The starting grid for Race 2 is based on the fastest lap from Race 1, which means Chovet will start on pole while Jehan will begin from sixth position and Kush from 10th. Race 3, though, will see Jehan start from pole.

