Left Menu

Reuters Odd News Summary

Now, where's the password? German prosecutors have confiscated more than 50 million euros ($60 million) worth of bitcoin from a fraudster. The man was sentenced to jail and has since served his term, maintaining his silence throughout while police made repeated failed efforts to crack the code to access more than 1,700 bitcoin, said a prosecutor in the Bavarian town of Kempten.

Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2021 02:31 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 02:31 IST
Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Dog sent off for invading pitch at Serbian friendly

A dog who repeatedly invaded the pitch during a friendly soccer match between Serbia's second-tier teams Radnicki 1923 Kragujevac and Kolubara Lazarevac was sent off after play had been stopped several times in bizarre fashion on Friday. Belgrade daily Sportski Zurnal published a photograph on its website of referee Marko Ivkovic flashing a red card to the dog who had chased the ball relentlessly every time it ran onto the pitch before it finally scampered off. Police seize $60 million of bitcoin! Now, where's the password?

German prosecutors have confiscated more than 50 million euros ($60 million) worth of bitcoin from a fraudster. There's only one problem: they can't unlock the money because he won't give them the password. The man was sentenced to jail and has since served his term, maintaining his silence throughout while police made repeated failed efforts to crack the code to access more than 1,700 bitcoin, said a prosecutor in the Bavarian town of Kempten.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

Vernadsky Research Base: Google dedicates doodle to Ukrainian Antarctic Station

Skype's latest update brings bug fixes; background blur on Android

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID shot less effective against S.African variant: study

British drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Saturday its vaccine developed with the University of Oxford appeared to offer only limited protection against mild disease caused by the South African variant of COVID-19, based on early data from a tr...

‘We’re about to become title town,’ says lifelong Tampa Bay super fan

To call Anne Copeland a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan would be an understatement.The Tampa, Florida, native has been cheering for the home team ever since the Bucs joined the National Football League NFL as an expansion franchise in 1976. Its be...

Brazil reports 50,630 new COVID cases in latest 24 hours, 978 deaths

Brazil has had 50,630 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 978 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Saturday.The South American country has now registered 9,497,795 cases since the pan...

Chicago cop accused of attempted murder in off-duty shooting

A Chicago police officer faces attempted murder and other charges in an off-duty shooting in which he allegedly confronted a couple while intoxicated.Joseph Cabrera, 38, is accused of shooting at a 22-year-old man, who was not injured, and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021