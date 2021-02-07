Left Menu

Leon Spinks, boxing's former heavyweight champion, dead at 67

Boxer Leon Spinks, who won an Olympic gold medal and then beat Muhammad Ali to become the undisputed heavyweight champion, has died after a long battle with cancer, a spokesman said on Saturday. Spinks would fight for a heavyweight crown only on one other occasion losing to Larry Holmes in 1981. He would retire at the age of 42 with an unremarkable record of 26-17-3.

Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2021 06:37 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 06:37 IST
Leon Spinks, boxing's former heavyweight champion, dead at 67

Boxer Leon Spinks, who won an Olympic gold medal and then beat Muhammad Ali to become the undisputed heavyweight champion, has died after a long battle with cancer, a spokesman said on Saturday. Spinks, 67, passed away on Friday with only a few close friends and family present due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"Leon fought his battle with numerous illnesses resiliently, never losing his trademark smile,' The Firm PR said in a statement sent to Reuters. "Showing true Spinks determination, he never threw in the towel." Spinks, recognizable by his gap-toothed grin, rose to fame winning the light-heavyweight gold medal for the United States at the 1976 Montreal Olympics but shocked the boxing world just two years later when in only his eighth professional bout defeated Ali in a split decision.

That would be the highlight of Spinks' career as Ali would get his revenge in the rematch seven months later in New Orleans. Spinks would fight for a heavyweight crown only on one other occasion losing to Larry Holmes in 1981.

He would retire at the age of 42 with an unremarkable record of 26-17-3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

Vernadsky Research Base: Google dedicates doodle to Ukrainian Antarctic Station

Skype's latest update brings bug fixes; background blur on Android

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Leon Spinks, boxing's former heavyweight champion, dead at 67

Boxer Leon Spinks, who won an Olympic gold medal and then beat Muhammad Ali to become the undisputed heavyweight champion, has died after a long battle with cancer, a spokesman said on Saturday. Spinks, 67, passed away on Friday with only a...

Mainland China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases vs 12 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Feb. 6, down from 12 cases a day earlier and the lowest daily increase since Dec. 16, the national health authority said on Sunday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that onl...

Mask-wearing slips in Tampa as fans celebrate Super Bowl weekend

As jovial football fans crowded the streets and bars of Tampa on Saturday with hours to go until Super Bowl LV, hundreds were walking without face coverings through areas where the mayor has issued a mask mandate to curb the spread of COVID...

President Biden's fractured foot has healed, says doctor

President Joe Biden, who fractured his right foot while playing with one of his dogs in November, has healed from the injury and will return to his usual exercise regimen, his physician said on Saturday.The president received routine follow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021