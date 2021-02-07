Left Menu

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 07-02-2021 10:07 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 10:07 IST
Man United concedes in stoppage time, draws with Everton 3-3

Dominic Calvert-Lewin equalized in the fifth minute of stoppage time for Everton to draw 3-3 at Manchester United, which squandered a chance to move level on points with first-placed Manchester City in the English Premier League on Saturday.

It looked like a goalkeeper error by Robin Olsen, who let a header from Scott McTominay squirm past him in the 70th minute, would gift United a victory at Old Trafford.

However, in the last play of the game, a free kick from Lucas Digne was glanced on and Calvert-Lewin controlled the ball before prodding it past David De Gea.

United is two points behind City, which has two games in hand — the first coming on Sunday at Liverpool.

United led 2-0 at halftime thanks to Edinson Cavani's header and a nonchalant strike by Bruno Fernandes, who floated a long-range shot over Olsen and into the corner after producing a dummy to create some space outside the area.

Everton responded with two goals in a four-minute span early in the second half, through Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Rodriguez.

Calvert-Lewin's goal marked a remarkable end to a night that started with both sides paying their respects on the 63rd anniversary of the Munich air disaster.

It ended in a scoreline that brought back memories of a 4-4 draw between United and Everton at Old Trafford in 2012 that helped City win the league that season.

''We played some good football in the second half but conceded three goals from three shots on target. When you do that it is disappointing,'' said United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whose team has conceded 30 goals — the highest number in the league's top 10.

''We reacted well after their two goals but then why was there four minutes added in? We had to get the ball in the corner and see it out. Poor goals to concede.'' Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti said it felt ''like a win.'' ''We competed against one of the best in the Premier League,'' he said. ''We are not at the same level but we can fight and compete with our qualities. I am proud of my team.'' AP KHS KHSKHS

