Left Menu

Tennis-Barty outmuscles Muguruza to win Yarra Valley Classic

The 24-year-old Australian, playing her first tournament for almost a year, was made to work hard for her second WTA title on home soil but had enough weapons in her armoury to see off the former French Open and Wimbledon champion in a gripping contest. "It was some of the better tennis I played throughout the whole week," Barty said.

Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2021 10:25 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 10:12 IST
Tennis-Barty outmuscles Muguruza to win Yarra Valley Classic
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter(@ashbarty)

World number one Ash Barty said she was happy with her game heading into the Australian Open after outfighting Garbine Muguruza 7-6(3) 6-4 to win the Yarra Valley Classic warm-up tournament on Sunday. The 24-year-old Australian, playing her first tournament for almost a year, was made to work hard for her second WTA title on home soil but had enough weapons in her armoury to see off the former French Open and Wimbledon champion in a gripping contest.

"It was some of the better tennis I played throughout the whole week," Barty said. "Garbine forced me to play at that level. It was a great final and I'm happy with the progression of the level of tennis through the week."

Muguruza had conceded only 10 games in four matches on her way to the final but made errors under pressure -- 40 over the contest -- and was no match for the determined Australian in the clutch moments. Barty, who was handed a place in the title-decider when Serena Williams pulled out of their semi-final with an injury, had to wrestle back two breaks of serve to win a tight opening set in a tiebreak.

She secured an early break in the second stanza but Muguruza, the losing finalist at Melbourne Park last year, was in no mood to give up her mini winning streak without a fight and got the set back on serve. Barty broke again for 5-4, however, before serving out to love for the match, sealing the victory with a well-judged lob over the Spaniard into the backcourt.

Her title triumph will only fuel expectation that she can give Australia its first Grand Slam singles winner on home soil since Chris O'Neil in 1978. Barty habitually dismisses talk about pressure at the Australian Open and said only that she was excited and ready to go.

"I'm just trying to come out here and do the best that I can," she added. "I've done the preparation, I've eaten my Brussels sprouts, done everything to put myself in a position that I can go out there and perform at the best level I can."

The 2019 French Open champion, a semi-finalist here last year, will have a day off to recuperate before opening her campaign against Danka Kovinic on Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Vernadsky Research Base: Google dedicates doodle to Ukrainian Antarctic Station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's coal import rises by 15% in December

The countrys coal import rose by 15.1 per cent to 23.63 million tonnes MT in December 2020 compared to 20.52 MT in the year-ago month.Non-coking coal imports were at 15.63 MT in December this fiscal against 14.21 MT in the same month last f...

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

Billionaire Mukesh Ambanis Reliance Industries has picked up two-thirds of its own new gas from KG-D6 block that was auctioned under new rules with state-owned GAIL and Royal Dutch Shell getting smaller volumes, sources said.Reliance and it...

'This is for our future': Tens of thousands protest Myanmar coup for second day

Tens of thousands of people marched for a second day in Myanmars biggest city on Sunday, and thousands more across the country to protest against the military juntas coup and detention of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi last week.Crowds in ...

Jubilant FoodWorks awaiting relaxations in dine-in curbs to ramp up growth 

Jubilant FoodWorks is awaiting relaxations in dine-in restrictions imposed by the government for the restaurant industry similar to that for multiplexes to ramp up growth.Jubilant FoodWorks, which operates Dominos Pizza and Dunkin Donuts ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021