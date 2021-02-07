Left Menu

Depay scores 2 to send Lyon into 1st place in French league

PTI | Paris | Updated: 07-02-2021 11:10 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 11:10 IST
Depay scores 2 to send Lyon into 1st place in French league

Memphis Depay scored twice as Lyon swept aside Strasbourg 3-0 to move on top of the French league on Saturday while title rivals Lille and Paris Saint-Germain rested.

Depay, who was close to joining Barcelona last summer, is leading Lyon's title charge with 13 league goals. Only PSG striker Kylian Mbappe has more with 15, while Depay's strike partner, Karl Toko Ekambi, moved on to 11.

Strasbourg's hopes were quickly dented when midfielder Adrien Thomasson was sent off after 15 minutes for contesting his yellow card with the referee and getting a second one.

Soon after, Lyon took the lead when Houssem Aouar won the ball in midfield and sent Depay through for a typically confident finish.

Toko Ekambi made it 2-0 in the 29th with a neat clip over goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima after being found in the penalty area by midfielder Thiago Mendes. Depay sealed it with a free kick midway through the second half.

''We needed this fourth straight win to pressure our rivals,'' Lyon coach Rudi Garcia said. ''Our goals included a magnificent free kick from a player who was practising them well in training.'' Also, fifth-placed Rennes drew at sixth-placed Lens 0-0.

Rennes goalkeeper Alfred Gomis made a remarkable treble save from close range late in the first half.

RESURGENT LORIENT Lorient continued its remarkable run of form by beating Reims 1-0 at home to make it 10 points from the last four games.

After scoring and setting up the winner in last weekend's dramatic 3-2 home win against Paris Saint-Germain, midfielder Laurent Abergel netted in the 52nd.

Seemingly doomed to relegation before the winter break, Lorient was out of the drop zone and up to 17th place.

SUNDAY ACTION Defending champion PSG is sweating on the fitness of Neymar ahead of its trip to bitter rival Marseille.

He missed Saturday training because of gastroenteritis, and PSG will decide on Sunday if he can travel south. Marseille beat PSG 1-0 in Paris in September, in a match in which Neymar was among five players sent off.

Tensions are running high at Marseille, with coach Andre Villas-Boas resigning this week just days after a mob of angry fans stormed the training ground and damaged property.

To prevent further incidents at Stade Velodrome, the city will deploy 400 police officers around the stadium and ensure players are protected leaving their homes. AP KHSKHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Vernadsky Research Base: Google dedicates doodle to Ukrainian Antarctic Station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's coal import rises by 15% in December

The countrys coal import rose by 15.1 per cent to 23.63 million tonnes MT in December 2020 compared to 20.52 MT in the year-ago month.Non-coking coal imports were at 15.63 MT in December this fiscal against 14.21 MT in the same month last f...

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

Billionaire Mukesh Ambanis Reliance Industries has picked up two-thirds of its own new gas from KG-D6 block that was auctioned under new rules with state-owned GAIL and Royal Dutch Shell getting smaller volumes, sources said.Reliance and it...

'This is for our future': Tens of thousands protest Myanmar coup for second day

Tens of thousands of people marched for a second day in Myanmars biggest city on Sunday, and thousands more across the country to protest against the military juntas coup and detention of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi last week.Crowds in ...

Jubilant FoodWorks awaiting relaxations in dine-in curbs to ramp up growth 

Jubilant FoodWorks is awaiting relaxations in dine-in restrictions imposed by the government for the restaurant industry similar to that for multiplexes to ramp up growth.Jubilant FoodWorks, which operates Dominos Pizza and Dunkin Donuts ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021