Left Menu

Ankita Raina becomes third Indian woman to feature in Grand Slam main draw

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 07-02-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 13:21 IST
Ankita Raina becomes third Indian woman to feature in Grand Slam main draw

Ankita Raina on Sunday became only the third Indian woman tennis player to secure a place in the main draw of a Grand Slam as she made the cut for the women's doubles event of the Australian Open.

The year's first Grand Slam starts here on Monday.

After missing out on the women's singles main draw, she still had a chance to qualify as a 'lucky loser' till the completion of the first round, but the 28-year-old realised a long-time dream when she signed up with Romania's Mihaela Buzarnecu and earned a direct entry.

Only Sania Mirza and Nirupama Vaidyanathan have competed in the Grand Slam main draws for India before.

Ankita is only the second Indian after Sania, a six-time Grand Slam champion, to compete in the women's doubles of a tennis major. Nirupama was the first to crack a Grand Slam main draw, back in 1998 at Australian Open.

The braveheart, who played a key role in Indian Fed Cup team's tremendous progress, said although singles hold a different significance, making the doubles too is special.

''It's first main draw of a Grand Slam, so singles or doubles, I will take it. It's special. Years of hard work, toil and now I am there. Not only my hard work but blessings and support of countless people have brought me here, I can't forget that,'' Ankita told PTI moments after getting confirming her entry.

''I know it's doubles but India's name will be there. These are the moments that spark something among people. Maybe a few will start dreaming that it's possible,'' she added.

''People start believing. We touch many small milestones but this one is at a pinnacle. Anyone who starts playing professional tennis, dreams of playing in a Grand Slam.'' ''Regardless of the fact that it is doubles, I will take it. I kept at it. I stayed in the process. Maybe next time, I will play singles too. After years of hard work, it is starting with doubles but singles will happen. It's first, so special,'' she added.

Ankita said initially she did not find her name in the draw and was disappointed. ''I can't believe it, I missed my name in the sheet. After practice I asked for the draw and frantically looked for my name. I did not find it. Then my coach called me to say I have made it,'' she said.

Ankita had signed up with Romanian southpaw Mihaela, who was a top-50 singles player before injury pegged her back, on Friday.

They will open their campaign against Australian wild card pair of Olivia Gadecki and Belinda Woolcock.

''A friend told me that Mihaela is looking for a partner. I spoke to her and she agreed. I have not played with her before but I have played with a lefty on the tour. It make a good combination. I am looking forward to it.'' Now India will have four Indians competing in the season's first Grand Slam.

Sumit Nagal will compete in the men's singles while Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan will present their challenge in the men's doubles with their respective partners.

Nagal has drawn Lithiania's Ricardas Berankis as his first round opponent.

Bopanna and his Japanese partner Ben McLachlan will take on Korean wild card entrants Ji Sung Nam and Min-Kyu Song.

Sharan and his Slovakian partner Igor Zelenay will take on German combo of Yannick Hanfmann and Kevin Krawietz.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Vernadsky Research Base: Google dedicates doodle to Ukrainian Antarctic Station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Sinner downs Travaglia to take Great Ocean Road Open title

Italian teenager Jannik Sinner beat compatriot Stefano Travaglia 7-64 6-4 in the Great Ocean Road Open final on Sunday, becoming the youngest player to have won two ATP titles since Novak Djokovic in 2006.The 19-year-old, who won the Sofia ...

Uttarakhand floods: HM Amit Shah speaks to state CM; assures all help

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and assured him of all possible support to deal with the situation arising in the wake of glacier burst and floods in the states Chamoli distr...

Farmers' protest limited to certain area: Agri minister Tomar

Union Agriculture MinisterNarendra Singh Tomar on Sunday said the ongoing farmersprotest against the Centres three new farm laws is limited toa certain area, and expressed hope to break the deadlock overthe issue soon.Talking to reporters i...

Rahul Gandhi only leader who can take on mantle of Congress presidentship: Bhupesh Baghel

Rahul Gandhi is the only leader who can take on the mantle of the Congress presidentship as he is the one who has been taking a strong stand on important issues without bowing to governments pressure, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021