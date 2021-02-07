Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-02-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 17:19 IST
1st India-England Test, Day 3: Scoreboard

Scoreboard on the third day of the first Test between India and England here on Sunday.

England 1st Innings: Rory Burns c Pant b Ashwin 33 Dominic Sibley lbw Bumrah 87 Daniel Lawrence lbw Bumrah 0 Joe Root lbw Nadeem 218 Ben Stokes c Pujara b Nadeem 82 Ollie Pope lbw Ashwin 34 Jos Buttler b Ishant 30 Dominic Bess lbw Bumrah 34 Jofra Archer b Ishant 0 Jack Leach not out 14 James Anderson b Ashwin1 Extras (b-7, lb-17, w-1, nb-20) 45 Total (All out in 190.1 Ov) 578 Fall of Wickets: 1-63, 2-63, 3-263, 4-387, 5-473, 6-477, 7-525, 8-525, 9-567, Bowling: Ishant Sharma 27-7-52-2, Jasprit Bumrah 36-7-84-3, Ravichandran Ashwin 55.1-5-146-3, Shahbaz Nadeem 44-4-167-2, Washington Sundar 26-2-98-0, Rohit Sharma 2-0-7-0.

India 1st Innings: Rohit Sharma c Buttler b Archer 6 Shubman Gill c Anderson b Archer 29 Cheteshwar Pujara c Rory Burns b Dom Bess 73 Virat Kohli c Ollie Pope b Dom Bess 11 Ajinkya Rahane c Root b Dom Bess 1 Rishabh Pant c Jack Leach b Dom Bess 91 Washington Sundar not out 33 Ravichandran Ashwin not out 8 Extras: (B-4, LB-1) 5 Total: (6 wkts, 74 Overs) 257 Fall of Wickets: 19-1, 44-2, 71-3, 73-4, 192-5, 225-6.

James Anderson 11-3-34-0, Jofra Archer 16-3-52-2, Ben Stokes 6-1-16-0, Jack Leach 17-2-94-0, Dominic Bess 23-5-55-4, Joe Root 1-0-1-0.

