PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 17:38 IST
Kyle Mayers became the first batsman to score a fourth-innings double century on debut as West Indies chased down 395 runs for a stunning three-wicket win against Bangladesh in the first test on Sunday.

SPO-FOOT-ISL-DAS-REFEREEINGWe are seeking expertise from PGMOL: Kushal Das on refereeing in ISL New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) The standard of refereeing in the ongoing Indian Super League has left a lot to be desired and the event's stakeholders are now ''seeking expertise'' from PGMOL, an international body that provides match officials to top leagues.

SPO-TENNIS-AKHTAR-DEADLegendary Davis Cup coach Akhtar Ali dies Kolkata, Feb 7 (PTI) Akhtar Ali, a former Davis Cup coach and a legendary figure in Indian tennis, died on Sunday due to multiple health issues, including recently detected prostate cancer.

SPO-CRI-MOSELEY-DEATHFormer West Indies pacer Moseley dead in tragic road accident Kingston, Feb 7 (PTI) Former West Indies pacer Ezra Moseley has died after his bicycle was hit by a car in a tragic road accident. SPO-CRI-T10Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls to win second Abu Dhabi T10 title Abu Dhabi, Feb 7 (PTI) Northern Warriors produced a clinical bowling show to beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets in the summit clash and clinch their second title of the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament here.

