Left Menu

Olympics-Nearly 60% of Japanese think Mori unfit for role as Tokyo 2020 chief - poll

Nearly 60% of people in Japan think Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori is unfit for his role as head of the Olympics organising committee, according to a poll conducted by Kyodo News on Sunday. The 83-year-old Mori, a former Japanese prime minister, said this week that women talked for too long in meetings.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 07-02-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 17:44 IST
Olympics-Nearly 60% of Japanese think Mori unfit for role as Tokyo 2020 chief - poll

Nearly 60% of people in Japan think Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori is unfit for his role as head of the Olympics organising committee, according to a poll conducted by Kyodo News on Sunday.

The 83-year-old Mori, a former Japanese prime minister, said this week that women talked for too long in meetings. He later apologised at a meeting with the Japan Olympic Committee but has refused to resign. The comments caused a storm on social media at home and abroad, with a petition calling for action against Mori gathering tens of thousands of signatures. Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka said his comments were "ignorant".

The poll, conducted by Kyodo over the telephone, found that of 1,023 people asked, nearly 60% said Mori was unfit for the position. Only 6.8% of respondents said he was fit for the role. The Tokyo Olympic Games were postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and rescheduled to take place this year starting on July 23.

Kyodo also reported on Sunday that a female Japan Rugby Union Football board member said Mori's comments were directed at her. Yuko Inazawa, who became the first female board member of the JRFU in 2013, said "instinctively I thought he was referring to me", Kyodo said.

"I think conferences dragged on as I was asking questions from my standpoint as an amateur," said Inazawa, who is one of five women on the JRFU board. "But that is absolutely not the same thing as saying women make conferences drag on."

Mori served as JRFU president for 10 years through 2015 and was appointed honorary chairman until shortly before the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

French coronavirus cases, hospital numbers ease

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'The wait is over': Bangladesh begins COVID-19 vaccinations

Bangladesh launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive with the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine on Sunday, aiming to inoculate 3.5 million people in the first month.The south Asian country is seeking to inoculate 80 of its popula...

J-K's Doda to host Chenab water rafting festival

Jammu and Kashmirs Doda district will be organising a water rafting festival on Chenab river later this month to promote adventure tourism, officials said on Sunday.In this regard, a trial was organised in coordination with JK Adventures ra...

Big challenge: Biden is pressed to end federal death penalty

Joe Biden, the first sitting US president to openly oppose the death penalty, has discussed the possibility of instructing the Department of Justice to stop scheduling new executions, officials have told The Associated Press.If he does, tha...

Uttarakhand glacier burst: Punjab CM prays for well-being of people

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday expressed concerns at developments in Uttarakhand and prayed for well-being of the people in Chamoli district after a massive glacier burst triggered flash floods there.A part of the Nanda Dev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021