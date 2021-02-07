Kyle Mayers became the first batsman to score a fourth-innings double century on debut as West Indies chased down 395 runs for a stunning three-wicket win against Bangladesh in the first test on Sunday.

SPO-FOOT-ISL-SCEB SC East Bengal avoid late scare against Jamshedpur to grab full points Margao, Feb 7 (PTI) Embattled SC East Bengal tasted victory for the first time in almost a month with a 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) match here on Sunday.

SPO-ATH-JR-NATIONALS Race walker found overage, stripped off silver medal in National Jr Athletics Guwahati, Feb 7 (PTI) Haryana race walker Paramdeep Mor was on Sunday stripped off his silver medal after he was found to be overage in the National Junior Athletics Championships here. SPO-FOOT-ISL-DAS-REFEREEING We are seeking expertise from PGMOL: Kushal Das on refereeing in ISL New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) The standard of refereeing in the ongoing Indian Super League has left a lot to be desired and the event's stakeholders are now ''seeking expertise'' from PGMOL, an international body that provides match officials to top leagues.

SPO-TENNIS-AKHTAR-DEAD Legendary Davis Cup coach Akhtar Ali dies Kolkata, Feb 7 (PTI) Akhtar Ali, a former Davis Cup coach and a legendary figure in Indian tennis, died on Sunday due to multiple health issues, including recently detected prostate cancer.

SPO-CRI-MOSELEY-DEATH Former West Indies pacer Moseley dead in tragic road accident Kingston, Feb 7 (PTI) Former West Indies pacer Ezra Moseley has died after his bicycle was hit by a car in a tragic road accident. SPO-ISL-MUMBAI Mumbai City FC seek win against FC Goa to virtually seal play-offs spot Bambolim, Feb 7 (PTI) With just one defeat in their last 14 matches in an impressive season, Mumbai City FC would look to continue their momentum and beat FC Goa in their return-leg Indian Super League match to virtually seal a play-offs berth here on Monday.

SPO-CRI-T10 Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls to win second Abu Dhabi T10 title Abu Dhabi, Feb 7 (PTI) Northern Warriors produced a clinical bowling show to beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets in the summit clash and clinch their second title of the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament here.

