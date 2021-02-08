Left Menu

Soccer-Man United's Tuanzebe suffers more online racist abuse

"Social media companies need to step up and take accountability and action to ban abusers from their platforms, gather evidence that can lead to prosecution and support making their platforms free from this type of abhorrent abuse." A number of Premier League clubs have also called on social media companies to take stricter action against users who send abusive messages but Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger does not expect much to change.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2021 04:36 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 04:36 IST
Soccer-Man United's Tuanzebe suffers more online racist abuse

Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe was subjected to racist abuse on social media once again following Saturday's 3-3 draw with Everton in the Premier League.

Tuanzebe, 23, did not start the game at Old Trafford but came on as a late substitute and conceded the free kick from which Carlo Ancelotti's side equalised deep into stoppage time. The former England Under-21 defender was also targeted after United's shock 2-1 home defeat by Sheffield United last month.

Tuanzebe's team mates Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, Chelsea's Reece James, West Bromwich Albion's Romaine Sawyers and Southampton's Alex Jankewitz have also been victims of online racist abuse in recent weeks. The Football Association on Sunday called for the British government and social media companies to act quickly in the fight against online racist abuse.

"We will continue to do everything we can to stamp discrimination out of the game, but we implore government to act quickly and bring in the appropriate legislation so this abuse has real-life consequences," the governing body said. "Social media companies need to step up and take accountability and action to ban abusers from their platforms, gather evidence that can lead to prosecution and support making their platforms free from this type of abhorrent abuse."

A number of Premier League clubs have also called on social media companies to take stricter action against users who send abusive messages but Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger does not expect much to change. "If more people are making accounts, I think they make money off it. So, me personally, I don't think these people care," Rudiger, who has been targeted by Chelsea fans, told reporters.

"As you know, this money has power and the rest doesn't matter. It's hard to tell if people (in charge of platforms) will make a change. I feel sorry for that. But I feel more sorry for those who are not strong enough, if it really affects them." Top English players including Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and former international Karen Carney discussed online abuse and discrimination with government ministers last month.

The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) has said that those who send abusive messages should be held accountable by authorities and have their social media accounts banned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Olympics Nearly 60 of Japanese think Mori unfit for role as Tokyo 2020 chief - pollNearly 60 of people in Japan think Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori is unfit for his role as head of t...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Too soon to end German lockdown, says Bavarian leader SoederIt is too soon for Germany to lift its lockdown without risking a third wave of COVID-19 infections, Bavarian premier Markus So...

Ecuador's Arauz claims victory in presidential vote, runoff still possible

Ecuadorean presidential candidate Andres Arauz claimed victory in Sundays election, although exit polls suggested he could still face a runoff and official results were not due for several hours. The 36-year-old economist, a protege of form...

Soccer-Man United's Tuanzebe suffers more online racist abuse

Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe was subjected to racist abuse on social media once again following Saturdays 3-3 draw with Everton in the Premier League.Tuanzebe, 23, did not start the game at Old Trafford but came on as a late sub...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021