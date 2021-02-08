Tennis-Sublime Serena sails into second round in Melbourne
Next up for the seven-times Australian Open champion in her quest to match Australian Margaret Court's record tally of Grand Slam titles is a second round tie against Serbian Nina Stojanovic.Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 08-02-2021 08:22 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 08:22 IST
Serena Williams took the first step on what she hopes will be the path to a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title in some style on Monday with a 6-1 6-1 thrashing of Germany's Laura Siegemund at the Australian Open. The 39-year-old American, who had never failed to get through the first round in 19 previous visits to Melbourne Park, made a faltering start with a double fault on the first point and gave up her serve in the first game.
Williams lost just one more game over the one-hour contest, however, overpowering her hapless opponent with thumping serves and howitzer forehands in front of a small but enthusiastic crowd of unmasked fans on Rod Laver Arena. Next up for the seven-times Australian Open champion in her quest to match Australian Margaret Court's record tally of Grand Slam titles is a second round tie against Serbian Nina Stojanovic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 12,257 to 2,134,936 - RKI
Tennis-Nine active cases of COVID-19 in Australian Open quarantine - officials
Tennis-Nine active cases of COVID-19 in Australian Open quarantine - officials
EU should punish Putin for Navalny arrest by cutting money flows - Germany's Weber
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 6,729 to 2,141,665 - RKI