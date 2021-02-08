Left Menu

NFL-Bucs QB Brady named Super Bowl MVP after win over Chiefs

Reuters | Tampa | Updated: 08-02-2021 08:59 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 08:59 IST
NFL-Bucs QB Brady named Super Bowl MVP after win over Chiefs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was named the Most Valuable Player of the Super Bowl for a record-extending fifth time after leading his team to a 31-9 victory over the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs.

Brady, who previously earned MVP honors with the New England Patriots, completed 21 of his 29 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns in the win and joined Peyton Manning as the only starting quarterbacks to win Super Bowls with multiple teams.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ISL 7: Happy to get one point against Hyderabad, says Jamil

After settling with a goalless draw against Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League ISL on Sunday, NorthEast United FC NEUFC interim coach Khalid Jamil said that he is happy with one point and added that three points would have made him hap...

Scientists leave for Joshimath for surveillance, reconnaissance after glacier burst

A team of scientists, flown to Dehradun after the glacier burst in Uttarakhand, left for Joshimath area on Monday for surveillance and reconnaissance.The scientists, belonging to the Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment SASE of the Defenc...

NFL-Bucs QB Brady named Super Bowl MVP after win over Chiefs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was named the Most Valuable Player of the Super Bowl for a record-extending fifth time after leading his team to a 31-9 victory over the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Brady, who previous...

Utah police: Avalanche killed 4 local backcountry skiers

Four backcountry skiers in their 20s died when one of the deadliest avalanches in Utah history hit a popular canyon, police said Sunday.Four other people were also buried in the Saturday slide but managed to dig themselves out and didnt suf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021