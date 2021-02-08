Left Menu

Warne hails Kohli for 'Spirit of Cricket' gesture towards Root

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne has hailed Virat Kohli for his 'Spirit of Cricket' gesture towards England skipper Joe Root in the ongoing first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 08-02-2021 09:15 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 09:15 IST
Warne hails Kohli for 'Spirit of Cricket' gesture towards Root
Virat Kohli and Joe Root (Photo/ Shane Warne Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne has hailed Virat Kohli for his 'Spirit of Cricket' gesture towards England skipper Joe Root in the ongoing first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. "Love this !!!! Well done @imVkohli and congrats to @root6 on another wonderful innings #SpiritOfCricket," Warne tweeted.

Kohli's heartwarming gesture towards England captain Root just before the concluding minutes of the play on day one of the opening Test took the internet by storm. After smashing a six off Ravichandran Ashwin's last ball of the 87th over Root went down on the floor with a cramp. England physio was out to help the skipper but before he reached, it was India captain Kohli who helped Root with stretching of his right leg.

In the ongoing first Test, England has managed to gain an upper hand after restricting India to 257/6 on the third day. The hosts still trail England by 321 runs. For the hosts, Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin are still at the crease. On Saturday, Root added another feather to his illustrious cap as he became the first batsman in the history of Test cricket to score a double century in his 100th Test.

Root achieved the feat in the first Test against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday. During the course of this innings, Root also registered the highest score for a player playing in his 100th Test. Root broke the record of former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq to achieve this feat. He also surpassed Mike Gatting (207) to post the highest individual score for an English batsman in India. Root has now scored five double centuries in Test cricket; only Wally Hammond has posted more for England (7).

After the play started on day three, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin picked one wicket each as England was bowled out for 578. Bumrah and Ashwin finished with three wickets each while Root was the top-scorer for England as he played a knock of 218. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Utah police: Avalanche killed 4 local backcountry skiers

Four backcountry skiers in their 20s died when one of the deadliest avalanches in Utah history hit a popular canyon, police said Sunday.Four other people were also buried in the Saturday slide but managed to dig themselves out and didnt suf...

ISL 7: Happy to get one point against Hyderabad, says Jamil

After settling with a goalless draw against Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League ISL on Sunday, NorthEast United FC NEUFC interim coach Khalid Jamil said that he is happy with one point and added that three points would have made him hap...

Scientists leave for Joshimath for surveillance, reconnaissance after glacier burst

A team of scientists, flown to Dehradun after the glacier burst in Uttarakhand, left for Joshimath area on Monday for surveillance and reconnaissance.The scientists, belonging to the Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment SASE of the Defenc...

NFL-Bucs QB Brady named Super Bowl MVP after win over Chiefs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was named the Most Valuable Player of the Super Bowl for a record-extending fifth time after leading his team to a 31-9 victory over the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Brady, who previous...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021