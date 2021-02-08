Left Menu

NFL-Bucs QB Brady named Super Bowl MVP after win over Chiefs

Brady, who previously earned MVP honors with the New England Patriots, completed 21 of his 29 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns in the win and joined Peyton Manning as the only starting quarterbacks to win Super Bowls with multiple teams. "I am so proud of all the guys out here," said Brady, whose team went undefeated after dropping all three of their home games last November.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2021 10:14 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 10:14 IST
NFL-Bucs QB Brady named Super Bowl MVP after win over Chiefs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was named the Most Valuable Player of the Super Bowl for a record-extending fifth time after leading his team to a 31-9 victory over the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Brady, who previously earned MVP honors with the New England Patriots, completed 21 of his 29 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns in the win and joined Peyton Manning as the only starting quarterbacks to win Super Bowls with multiple teams.

"I am so proud of all the guys out here," said Brady, whose team went undefeated after dropping all three of their home games last November. "Everything we dealt with all year, we had a rough month of November but BA (head coach Bruce Arians) had all the confidence in us, the team had a lot of confidence and we came together at the right time.

"I think we knew this was going to happen." Brady got the Bucs off to fast start on Sunday, connecting with Rob Gronkowski for two touchdowns before finding Antonio Brown on a one-yard strike to build a 21-6 halftime lead.

The 43-year-old Brady ended the night by taking a knee to end the lopsided affair in front of an ecstatic hometown crowd that had not seen their team claim an NFL championship since January 2003, and pledged that "we're coming back." "Being down here and experiencing this with this group of guys, every year is amazing," said Brady. "This team is world champions forever, you can't take it away from us."

The MVP award is chosen by a panel comprised of 16 media members and by fans interactively through the NFL's website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

This country is proud of every Sikh; language some people use for them will not benefit nation, says PM Modi.

This country is proud of every Sikh language some people use for them will not benefit nation, says PM Modi....

Telangana's fresh COVID-19 cases dip to 8-month low

The fresh COVID-19 cases in Telangana continued to dwindle with 101 people testing positive for the infection, the lowest in the last eight months, the state government said on Monday.The tally of COVID-19 cases rose marginally to 2,95,682w...

Vietnam culls 100,000 poultry as bird flu outbreaks spread

Vietnam has culled more 100,000 poultry so far this year in a bid to contain the spread of bird flu in the Southeast Asian country, the government said on Monday. The country has reported outbreaks of the highly pathogenic H5N1 and H5N6 bir...

After pandemic-hit 2020, Delhi sees rise in power demand in new year

Electricity demand in Delhi is picking up in the new year, recovering from the coronavirus pandemic-hit 2020, with January registering 19 per cent more peaks on 23 days than that in the last year, officials of power distribution companies s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021