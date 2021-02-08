Football Delhi to commence competitions from March 15

Football Delhi has decided to start its competitions from March 15 with the senior division league, in order to meet the deadline for nominating clubs from the national capital to the national second division league.

This was decided at its executive committee meeting on Sunday.

The association suspended all its activities on the same day last year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The women's league will kick off from March 25, followed by Corporate Futsal League in April.

The new 2021-22 season will kick start in June with Delhi Cup, a knockout competition, open to all affiliated clubs of the association followed by C-Division League.

The executive committee also decided to hold selection trials for sub-junior girls (Under-15) Delhi state team from February 20 to start the preparation for national sub-junior championship, as girls from this competition will be scouted to be part of India U-17 Women's team, which would play in the next FIFA U17 Women's World Cup.

Football Delhi president Shaji Prabhakaran said that it is important to resume football activities following all COVID-19 protocols and safety measures. He urged everyone to come together and make a new beginning by encouraging children to play football everywhere and create new opportunities for the growth of the sport in the capital city.

