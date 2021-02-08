Left Menu

Cricket-Hasan Ali takes 10 wickets as Pakistan sweep test series v S Africa

Seamer Hasan Ali took a career-best 10 wickets in the match as Pakistan blitzed South Africa with the new ball on Monday to complete a 95-run victory in the second and final test in Rawalpindi and claim the series 2-0.

Seamer Hasan Ali took a career-best 10 wickets in the match as Pakistan blitzed South Africa with the new ball on Monday to complete a 95-run victory in the second and final test in Rawalpindi and claim the series 2-0. Chasing a target of 370 for victory, which would have been a test record in Pakistan, South Africa were well placed at 241 for three just after lunch on the fifth day following a century from Aiden Markram (108).

But when the home side took the new ball, Hasan (5-60) and Shaheen Afridi (4-51) decimated the South African middle order with expert swing bowling to dismiss the visitors for 274. Hasan took career-best figures of 10-114 in the match as South Africa lost their last seven wickets for the addition of only 33 runs on their return to Pakistan for the first time since 2007.

