Left Menu

Pakistan beats SAfrica by 95 runs in 2nd test, wins series

PTI | Rawalpindi | Updated: 08-02-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 15:35 IST
Pakistan beats SAfrica by 95 runs in 2nd test, wins series

Fast bowler Hasan Ali's maiden test 10-wicket haul gave Pakistan its first series win over South Africa in 18 years as they beat the Proteas by 95 runs in the second test on Monday.

Hasan, who bagged five wickets in the first innings, tormented the Proteas again returning figures of 5-60 and South Africa collapsed to 274 all out after lunch on the last day.

The last time Pakistan beat South Africa in a test series was in 2003 when it won 1-0 at home.

Aiden Markram hit a resolute 108 — the opener's first test hundred in almost three years — and Temba Bavuma made 61 before Hasan got two wickets off two deliveries with the second new ball to spark the collapse.

Markram and Bevuma put on 106 runs for their fourth-wicket stand and had given South Africa hope of chasing down the 370-run target after the Proteas resumed on 129-1.

But Hasan had Markram and captain Quinton de Kock caught at second slip off successive deliveries and South Africa lost its last seven wickets for just 33 runs after lunch. Shaheen Afridi mopped up the tail with 4-51 before legspinner Yasir Shah brought up the victory by clean bowling Wiaan Mulder for 20.

Markram hit 13 fours and three sixes in his 5 1/2-hour stint at the crease but once Hasan provided the twin breakthrough, South Africa lost wickets in bunches as it did in Karachi where it lost the first test by seven wickets.

Pakistan rose to No. 5 in the ICC test rankings for the first time, its highest position since 2017, while South Africa slipped to No. 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BHEL tanks nearly 9 pc after Dec quarter loss

Shares of BHEL on Monday tanked nearly 9 per cent after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 217.86 crore for the October-December quarter.The stock tumbled 8.61 per cent to close at Rs 39.80 on BSE. During the day, it plummet...

Equity indices on upward climb, auto and metal stocks shine

Equity benchmark indices closed over one per cent higher on Monday amid upbeat news on corporate earnings, economic data and updates on vaccination drive. Market experts said foreign portfolio investors have continued to buy Indian securiti...

Maha govt to probe tweets by celebs on farmers' protest to check for BJP's involvement: Congress' Sachin Sawant

Congress leader Sachin Sawant on Monday informed that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has given orders to the Intelligence Department to probe the row over tweets by celebrities on the farmers issue. He also hit out at the Bharatiya...

Terrorist violence cases, stone-pelting, infiltration attempts in J-K reduced in 2020: MHA

The number of terrorist violence cases and stone-pelting incidents in Jammu and Kashmir have reduced drastically in 2020 in comparison to 2019, said Union Minister of State Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021