Left Menu

Soccer-Chinese Cup holders Shandong expelled from Asian Champions League

“It was determined that Shandong Luneng FC had not satisfied the mandatory Criterion F.04 of the AFC Club Licensing Regulations concerning overdue payables and, accordingly, should not have been granted a licence. “Shandong Luneng FC has been declared ineligible to participate in the AFC Champions League 2021 and the available slot shall be reallocated in accordance with the Entry Manual for AFC Club Competitions.” Chinese Super League champions Jiangsu Suning and twice Asian champions Guangzhou Evergrande have qualified for the group phase of the competition while Beijing Guoan will feature in the playoff rounds in mid-April.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 16:21 IST
Soccer-Chinese Cup holders Shandong expelled from Asian Champions League

Chinese FA Cup winners Shandong Luneng have been kicked out of this year’s Asian Champions League after the Asian Football Confederation withdrew the club’s licence for the continental championship due to outstanding overdue payments.

Shandong, who beat Jiangsu Suning in the Chinese FA Cup final to qualify, had been drawn to face Port FC from Thailand, Hong Kong’s Kitchee and a playoff winner in Group J. The group phase of the competition is scheduled to begin in April with the opening rounds due to be played in centralised venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Asian Football Confederation’s independent Entry Control Body has withdrawn the licence of Shandong Luneng FC to participate in the AFC Champions League 2021 pursuant to Articles 7.3.4 and 7.3.5 of the AFC Club Licensing Regulations,” the AFC said in a statement issued on Monday. “It was determined that Shandong Luneng FC had not satisfied the mandatory Criterion F.04 of the AFC Club Licensing Regulations concerning overdue payables and, accordingly, should not have been granted a licence.

“Shandong Luneng FC has been declared ineligible to participate in the AFC Champions League 2021 and the available slot shall be reallocated in accordance with the Entry Manual for AFC Club Competitions.” Chinese Super League champions Jiangsu Suning and twice Asian champions Guangzhou Evergrande have qualified for the group phase of the competition while Beijing Guoan will feature in the playoff rounds in mid-April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sent names of 2.5 lakh Bengal farmers to Centre for PM Kisan

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the TMC dispensation for not implementing centralschemes in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday her government has sent names of 2.5 lakh farmers tothe Centre for inclu...

Marathwada: 10L MSEDCL consumers get disconnection notices

The Maharashtra StateElectricity Distribution Company Limited MSEDCL has sentdisconnection notices via SMS to nearly 10 lakh consumers ineight districts of Marathwada, a senior official said onMonday.MSEDCL joint managing director Naresh Gi...

ISB secures 23rd position in FT Global MBA Rankings 2021

Hyderabad, Feb 8 PTI Indian School of Business ISBhas been ranked as the number one B-School in India and 23rdworldwide in the Financial Times Global MBA Rankings 2021.It is the only B-School from India to figure in thetop25 globally.Alumni...

Wipro names Michael Seiger as country head for Germany, Austria

IT major Wipro Limited on Monday announced the appointment of Michael Seiger as the country head and managing director for Germany and Austria.Prior to this, Seiger was the Global Head of application management at Atos SE, where he led the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021