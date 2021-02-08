Left Menu

Motor racing-Hamilton agrees new deal to race on for Mercedes in 2021

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-02-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 16:39 IST
Motor racing-Hamilton agrees new deal to race on for Mercedes in 2021

Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton will continue to race for Mercedes this season after agreeing a new deal, the team said in a statement on Monday.

It said the new deal, continuing the relationship for a ninth season, included a joint commitment for greater diversity and inclusion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sent names of 2.5 lakh Bengal farmers to Centre for PM Kisan

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the TMC dispensation for not implementing centralschemes in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday her government has sent names of 2.5 lakh farmers tothe Centre for inclu...

Marathwada: 10L MSEDCL consumers get disconnection notices

The Maharashtra StateElectricity Distribution Company Limited MSEDCL has sentdisconnection notices via SMS to nearly 10 lakh consumers ineight districts of Marathwada, a senior official said onMonday.MSEDCL joint managing director Naresh Gi...

ISB secures 23rd position in FT Global MBA Rankings 2021

Hyderabad, Feb 8 PTI Indian School of Business ISBhas been ranked as the number one B-School in India and 23rdworldwide in the Financial Times Global MBA Rankings 2021.It is the only B-School from India to figure in thetop25 globally.Alumni...

Wipro names Michael Seiger as country head for Germany, Austria

IT major Wipro Limited on Monday announced the appointment of Michael Seiger as the country head and managing director for Germany and Austria.Prior to this, Seiger was the Global Head of application management at Atos SE, where he led the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021