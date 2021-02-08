Pakistan beats SAfrica by 95 runs in 2nd test, wins series

Fast bowler Hasan Ali's 10-wicket haul gave Pakistan its first series win over South Africa in 18 years as they beat the Proteas by 95 runs in the second test on Monday.

Hasan, who bagged five wickets in the first innings, tormented the Proteas again returning figures of 5-60 as South Africa collapsed to 274 all out after lunch on the last day to give him his maiden 10-for in a test.

The last time Pakistan beat South Africa in a test series was in 2003 when it won 1-0 at home.

Aiden Markram hit a resolute 108 — the opener's first test hundred in almost three years — and Temba Bavuma made 61 before Hasan got two wickets off two deliveries with the second new ball to spark the collapse.

“Hasan was outstanding because he has awareness and took advantage of the experience of playing here,” said Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

“At one time, we thought the game could've gone either way when Markram and Bavuma were playing well, but we knew one wicket can bring us back into the game again.” Markram and Bavuma put on 106 runs for their fourth-wicket stand and had given South Africa hope of chasing down the 370-run target after the Proteas resumed on 129-1.

But Hasan had Markram and captain Quinton de Kock caught at second slip off successive deliveries and South Africa lost its last seven wickets for just 33 runs after lunch. De Kock was off his game both as wicketkeeper and middle-order batsman with the lefthander managing to score just 46 runs and getting out for a duck twice in the two-match series.

“The first-innings deficit did play a big part,” de Kock said referring to South Africa's first innings effort of 201 in response to Pakistan's 272. “We lost the big moments in the game … it's painful at the moment, (but) when we get back home, we'll have to look at our performances and improve on the way forward.” Shaheen Afridi mopped up the tail with 4-51 before legspinner Yasir Shah brought up the victory by clean bowling Wiaan Mulder for 20.

Markram hit 13 fours and three sixes in his 5 1/2-hour stint at the crease but once Hasan provided the twin breakthrough, South Africa lost wickets in bunches as it did in Karachi where it lost the first test by seven wickets.

Hasan picked up two wickets at Karachi in his comeback to test cricket after two years out due to injuries. He followed that up by bowling with pace both with the old and new ball on a slow wicket at Rawalpindi.

“It was an important series since I was making a comeback,” Hasan said after finishing the match with 10-114. “The best thing was that my team won the series due to my performance… I've become fitter and it's there for all to see.” Hasan's twin strike within the first half an hour had pushed South Africa to 135-3 after the tourists resumed with hopes of leveling the series.

Rassie van der Dussen (48) was beaten by Hasan's late swing off the third ball of the day and was clean bowled before Faf du Plessis (5) was trapped leg before wicket off a delivery that kept low.

Van der Dussen laid the foundation for a big chase by adding 94 runs with Markram before he was undone by Hasan's reverse swing with the old ball.

Du Plessis' woeful series ended with the experienced South African batsman scoring 55 runs in the four test innings of the series. But Markram and Bavuma dug in against the home side's pace and spin by raising a century partnership at a clip of nearly three runs an over as South Africa moved to 238-3 before Hasan and Afridi skittled the side.

Pakistan rose to No. 5 in the ICC test rankings for the first time, its highest position since 2017, while South Africa slipped to No. 6.

Pakistan will take on South Africa in a three-match Twenty20 series, starting at Lahore on Thursday.

