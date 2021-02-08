Left Menu

NRAI President to persuade General Body for stay on decision to ban shooters

National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) President Raninder Singh on Monday announced that he would be persuading the General Body of the National Federation, scheduled to meet on March 5 to stay the recent decision taken by the Governing Body, to ban certain Shooters from the next Nationals for disciplinary reasons.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 21:03 IST
NRAI President to persuade General Body for stay on decision to ban shooters
NRAI logo . Image Credit: ANI

National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) President Raninder Singh on Monday announced that he would be persuading the General Body of the National Federation, scheduled to meet on March 5 to stay the recent decision taken by the Governing Body to ban certain shooters from the next Nationals for disciplinary reasons. Invoking powers vested on him as President, Raninder, in a statement, said: "It has always been our endeavor to act in the best interests of our Sport and our Shooters. As such, no one is as pained as us when at times severe action is needed to be taken on anyone belonging to the Shooting fraternity, most of all, on our dear shooters."

"I received several requests from the parents and the affected Shooters themselves on the recent decision taken by the Governing Body. As such I have decided to refer the decision to the General Body, scheduled to meet early next month, and persuade them to not implement the said decision. However, this will certainly be a one-off, and any such disciplinary breach, will not be tolerated in the future," he added. In a meeting held last week, the Governing Body of the NRAI had banned as many as 15 Shooters from taking part in the next Nationals, for breach of discipline.

They were: Sriharsha R. Devaraddi, Keshav Sharma, Vikram Singh Bhati, Imroz Ahmed, Pratyush Aman Barik, Yashaswini Singh Deswal, Tarun Kumar Dahiya, Meenal Yadav, Tejpreet Kaur Oberoi, Dilpreet Singh, Rajeev Ranjan, Visnu Shivraj Pandian, Krishan Kumar, Jyothi H Sannakki, and Ishank Ahuja. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU expels three Russian diplomats, defends envoy's ill-starred Moscow trip

Germany, Poland and Sweden expelled three Russian diplomats in a coordinated retaliation on Monday for the expulsion of three European Union diplomats by Russia while the EUs foreign policy chief was visiting Moscow last week. The tit-for-t...

UPDATE 5-Musk's Tesla electrifies bitcoin with $1.5 bln bet, car payments pledge

Bitcoin took another large stride toward mainstream acceptance on Monday after billionaire Elon Musks electric vehicle company Tesla Inc revealed it had purchased 1.5 billion of the cryptocurrency and would soon accept it as a form of payme...

Kerala: 7 including CPIM leaders named in chargesheet in misappropriation of flood relief fund

The Crime Branch on Monday submitted the chargesheet in the case of misappropriation of the flood relief fund at the Vigilance court in Muvattupuzha at Ernakulam district. Seven persons have been named accused including Communist Party of I...

Over 50 kg cannabis seized from Nagaland-registered truck in UP, 2 held

The Hathras Police in western Uttar Pradesh has arrested two people and seized over 50 kilograms of cannabis being transported in a Nagaland-registered truck, officials said on Monday.The seizure was made in Sikandrabad police station area ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021