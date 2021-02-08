Biden will invite Super Bowl champs Bucs as well as Lakers to White House

Biden will invite Super Bowl champs Bucs as well as Lakers to White HouseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-02-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 23:41 IST
The White House on Monday said President Joe Biden will invite the U.S. Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and last season's NBA champions, the L.A. Lakers to the White House once it is safe.
The COVID-19 pandemic has made it dangerous to host large-scale events at the White House, such as the traditional visits by championship-winning sports teams.
Meanwhile, the Lakers said in early January they looked forward to visiting the White House once Biden took office after reigning basketball teams had skipped the ceremonial visits during the four years Biden's predecessor, former President Donald Trump, held office.
