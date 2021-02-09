Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2021 01:37 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 01:34 IST
Soccer-Lewandowski steers Bayern into Club World Cup final
Champions League holders Bayern Munich reached the Club World Cup final where they will face Mexican side Tigres after two goals from Robert Lewandowski gave them a clinical 2-0 win over Al Ahly on Monday. Bayern will meet Tigres on Thursday in a bid to win their second title in the competition after Egyptians Al Ahly, the African Champions League winners, take on Palmeiras of Brazil in the third-place playoff.

Bayern dominated and missed several chances either side of Lewandowski's 17th-minute opener as the Pole drilled in a shot from eight metres after Serge Gnabry squared back a Kingsley Coman effort across the face of goal. Lewandowski dinked a shot over the bar after a flowing move in the 37th minute and left back Alphonso Davies fired just wide in the 40th as Bayern kept pressing forward.

Al Ahly came forward with a little more purpose in the second half as the pace dropped but Bayern dominated possession comfortably and Lewandowski sealed the contest with another trademark finish in the 85th minute. Substitute Leroy Sane won the ball on the right flank and swung in a superb cross for the prolific Lewandowski to nod home at the far post. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

