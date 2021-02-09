Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day two

Times local (GMT +11): MUGURUZA MARCHES INTO SECOND ROUND Garbine Muguruza's bid for a first Australian Open title began with a bang as she trounced Russian lucky loser Margarita Gasparyan 6-4 6-0 in the opening match at Margaret Court.

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day two

Highlights of day two of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Tuesday. Times local (GMT +11): MUGURUZA MARCHES INTO SECOND ROUND

Garbine Muguruza's bid for a first Australian Open title began with a bang as she trounced Russian lucky loser Margarita Gasparyan 6-4 6-0 in the opening match at Margaret Court. Twice Grand Slam champion Muguruza reached the final in Melbourne Park last year but lost to surprise package Sofia Kenin.

1110 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY Play got underway under brilliant sunshine at Melbourne Park with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius (66.2°F).

There were no new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 reported in the state of Victoria on Monday.

