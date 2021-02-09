HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day two

Highlights of day two of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Tuesday. Times local (GMT +11): MUGURUZA MARCHES INTO SECOND ROUND

Garbine Muguruza's bid for a first Australian Open title began with a bang as she trounced Russian lucky loser Margarita Gasparyan 6-4 6-0 in the opening match at Margaret Court. Twice Grand Slam champion Muguruza reached the final in Melbourne Park last year but lost to surprise package Sofia Kenin.

READ MORE: Shapovalov fumes after denied toilet break in Sinner match

Paire slams Australian Open for 'shameful' quarantine treatment Serena channels Olympic champion FloJo with single-legged catsuit

Thiem relieved after coming into Australian Open cold Nishikori's 'high-level' not enough to stop first-round exit

Age not a factor for Venus, but veteran inspires fellow pros Distraught Monfils says trapped in "nightmare" after early exit

Former champion Kerber rues hard quarantine after early exit Osaka gives thumbs up to electronic line judges

1110 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY Play got underway under brilliant sunshine at Melbourne Park with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius (66.2°F).

There were no new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 reported in the state of Victoria on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)