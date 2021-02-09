Left Menu

Tennis-Badosa blames COVID-19 quarantine for first-round loss

Paula Badosa, the only Australian Open player to test positive for COVID-19 in the leadup to the Grand Slam, bowed out "sad and disappointed" from the first round on Tuesday and blamed a tough three-week quarantine for ruining her preparations.

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2021 10:17 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 10:17 IST
Tennis-Badosa blames COVID-19 quarantine for first-round loss

Paula Badosa, the only Australian Open player to test positive for COVID-19 in the leadup to the Grand Slam, bowed out "sad and disappointed" from the first round on Tuesday and blamed a tough three-week quarantine for ruining her preparations. Badosa battled to a position where she served for the match at 5-4 in the deciding set but ended up double-faulting on break point and promptly crumbled to a 6-7(4) 7-6(4) 7-5 loss to Russian qualifier Liudmila Samsonova.

"After 21 days in quarantine and one month without playing, I fought until the last minute. But it wasn't enough. I think my level wasn't on my best," the Spanish world number 70 told reporters. "Of course, it's been very, very tough. I think my level, it's not even 70% that I was before.

"I'm a little sad or disappointed on that, but I have to see the situation and it goes how it goes." Badosa had a fraught buildup, testing positive to the novel coronavirus while in quarantine last month.

Her infection saw her transferred to a separate "health hotel" where COVID-19 cases are isolated, and the clock on her mandatory period of isolation was restarted. Badosa complained bitterly about the experience, saying it was "far and away the worst" of her career.

Unable to compete in any of the leadup events, she was short of match fitness when confronting Samsonova on a warm afternoon and was dragged into a dogfight by the world number 130. Fatigue appeared to take a toll as she served to stay in the match, and Samsonova took full advantage, running Badosa ragged until the Spaniard sprayed a shot wide on match point.

Samsonova advances to a second round match against last year's finalist Garbine Muguruza. Badosa is unsure what she will do next.

"I don't even know because I can't move right now," she said. Badosa's complaints about her strict quarantine were viewed dimly by many in Australia and particularly in Melbourne, which went through a near four-month hard lockdown to halt a second wave outbreak last year.

She said she had been misunderstood. "Emotionally I have to be honest, it was tough reading all that kind of things," she said of the criticism.

"I know the rules are the rules. But the conditions, they weren't for a Grand Slam, for an athlete, you know? "In Australia, they were being very tough on me."

(Editing by Peter Rutherford )

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Facebook, Twitter outpaced by smaller platforms in fight against harmful content -agency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 3,379 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 3,379 to 2,291,924, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.The reported death toll rose by 481 to 62,156, the tally showed....

Number of newborns in China drops 15% in 2020 as coronavirus weighs

The number of newborns in China plummeted 15 in 2020 from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Public Security, with the onset of the novel coronavirus disrupting the economy and weighing on decisions to have a family.China saw 10.0...

Govt officials to undergo toxicology tests in drug-affected districts of Arunachal

Amid reports of drug abuse bymany government officials, the Arunachal Pradeshadministration has decided to conduct toxicology tests onofficials suspected to be involved in drug-related activitiesin the worst-affected districts of the state,...

A Tesla for a bitcoin: Musk drives up cryptocurrency price with $1.5 bln purchase

Bitcoin took another large stride toward mainstream acceptance on Monday after billionaire Elon Musks electric vehicle company Tesla Inc revealed it had bought 1.5 billion of the cryptocurrency and would soon accept it as a form of payment ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021