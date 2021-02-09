Tennis-Nadal back in form at Australian Open
Rafa Nadal defied his gloomy injury prognosis to crush Laslo Djere 6-3 6-4 6-1 and reach the second round of the Australian Open on Tuesday. Nadal will meet the winner of two qualifiers -- American Michael Mmoh or Viktor Troicki -- for a place in the third round.Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 09-02-2021 11:52 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 11:52 IST
Rafa Nadal defied his gloomy injury prognosis to crush Laslo Djere 6-3 6-4 6-1 and reach the second round of the Australian Open on Tuesday. The Spanish great was not quite at his all-action, fist-pumping best but appeared unimpeded by his back problems as he posted an encouraging win over the 56th ranked Serb in the afternoon sunshine at Rod Laver Arena.
After closing out a tight second set, the second seed played like a man unburdened, racing to the finish line in a hail of winners before Djere conceded the match meekly with a double fault. Nadal will meet the winner of two qualifiers -- American Michael Mmoh or Viktor Troicki -- for a place in the third round.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nadal
- Rafa Nadal
- Australian Open
- Spanish
- Viktor Troicki
- Serb
ALSO READ
Tennis-Badosa slams quarantine conditions before Australian Open
Tennis-Djokovic, Nadal to begin 2021 campaigns on Feb. 2
Tennis-CAS to hear Yastremska's doping suspension appeal before Australian Open
Tennis-CAS to hear Yastremska appeal before Australian Open
Tennis-Australian Open players set to begin checking out of quarantine