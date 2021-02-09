Left Menu

Tennis-Britain's Konta retires from Australian Open due to injury

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 09-02-2021 15:56 IST
Tennis-Britain's Konta retires from Australian Open due to injury

Briton Johanna Konta retired from her Australian Open first-round match against Kaja Juvan of Slovenia on Tuesday due to injury while leading 6-4 0-2.

Konta, seeded 13th at Melbourne Park, left the court for a medical timeout to get treatment on her abdomen when serving at 5-4 in the opening set.

She came back to serve out the set but continued to struggle and lost the first two games of the second set before deciding she was unable to continue.

