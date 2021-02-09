Left Menu

No regrets: Kohli on not playing Kuldeep Yadav in first Test

Kuldeep Yadav wasn't picked in the playing XI for the first Test against England, and India skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday asserted that he does not regret the decision.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 09-02-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 17:40 IST
No regrets: Kohli on not playing Kuldeep Yadav in first Test
Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Image Credit: ANI

Kuldeep Yadav wasn't picked in the playing XI for the first Test against England, and India skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday asserted that he does not regret the decision. Shahbaz Nadeem and Rahul Chahar were added to the squad after all-rounder Axar Patel was ruled out of the first Test of the four-match series against England on Friday.

Nadeem was subsequently picked in the playing XI ahead of Kuldeep and many fans and cricket pundits were fumed at this decision. But Kohli said that the team wanted to have variety in the spin bowling department which prompted the management to pick Nadeem ahead of Kuldeep for the first Test against England

"Not really, not at all. When you playing two off-spinners, Kuldeep more or less becomes the same kind of spinner taking the ball away. So you need variety in the bowling attack," said Kohli in the virtual press conference. "We were quite clear on what we wanted to play, what combination we wanted to play. And there are no regrets whatsoever on that decision. Moving forward, we will think of combinations, which brings us variety as a bowling attack. And not one dimensional, turning away from the bat. These things are very important to bat," he added.

Ajinkya Rahane played some crucial knocks during the Australia tour but his recent outing with the bat has raised eyebrows about his form. The right-handed batsman scored one run in the first innings against England and wasn't able to get off the mark in the second essay. Kohli came out in support of Rahane and termed him the most important Test batsman for Team India. The India skipper also pointed out how Rahane would have gone to score runs if Joe Root wouldn't have held a screamer.

"Ajinkya Rahane is, I have said this many times in the past as well, along with Cheteshwar Pujara he is our most important Test batsman and he is going to continue to be," said Kohli. "We believe in his abilities, we have believed in his abilities for a long time now. He is an impact player. If you talk about the MCG Test, he stood up and scored a hundred there when the team wanted it most," he further said.

"Here's it's just one Test, two innings. Today, you can put that innings aside but in the first innings, he wanted to score a boundary. It was a brilliant catch from Joe that got rid of him. So if that goes to the boundary and he gets runs, we would not have been having this conversation. There are absolutely no issues, everyone is playing really well," Kohli pointed out. England defeated India by 227 runs in the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. The win over India in the first Test has also propelled England to the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

The recent release of My Hero Academia Chapter 300 highly amused the manga lovers and now they have already fixed their gaze on Chapter 301. They want to know what they can have in the next chapter.The spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter ...

Red Fort incident: Delhi court sends actor-activist Deep Sidhu to 7-day police custody

A Delhi court Tuesday sent actor-activist Deep Sidhu to 7-day police custody in connection with the Red Fort violence on the Republic Day during farmers tractor parade against the Centres three new agri laws.Metropolitan Magistrate Prigya G...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. UAEs Hope Probe nears Mars in first Arab missionThe United Arab Emirates first mission to Mars is set to reach the red planet and enter its orbit on Tuesday following a seven-month, 494...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. safety board to meet on Kobe Bryant fatal helicopter crashThe National Transportation Safety Board NTSB meets on Tuesday to determine the probable cause of the January 2020 hel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021