Leicester City's morale really good at the minute: Thomas ahead of clash against Brighton

Ahead of the FA Cup match against Brighton, Leicester City's Luke Thomas said that that his team's morale is really good at the minute and they are playing with great confidence. "As a team, we're all really excited for the game. Obviously, it's the fifth round, so if we can go on to win and get through to the quarter-finals, it'll be the second year running where we've got there. We're all really excited and we're battling for a trophy," Thomas told LCFC TV.

"We all really want a trophy, and to win a competition, so if we keep going well, and keep hopefully winning games and give it our all out there on Wednesday, hopefully we'll get through to the next round. I feel like the team morale is really good at the minute. Everyone's playing with such great confidence, and we all believe in each other to go out there and get the job done when they're needed to be done," he added. Thomas will be aiming to make his 12th appearance of the season in all competitions during the clash against Brighton and feels that it will be another chance for him to showcase his ability.

"I've played plenty of games this season, and every time I get a game, it's an opportunity for me to show what I can do and what I can give to the team. Hopefully, I've proved that so far this season. We know it's a Premier League team [that we're facing], so any Premier League side is always going to be a challenge," he said. "Going into this game, we've got so much confidence and we're playing such great football at the minute, we feel like we can beat anyone at the moment," Thomas added.

Leicester City will take on Brighton in FA Cup on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)