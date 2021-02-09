Ind vs Eng: Would be great to play in front of fans in 2nd Test, says Anderson

After delivering a sensational spell in the first Test against India, England pacer James Anderson is eager to play in front of the fans when the two sides lock horns in the second game from Saturday. The first Test between India and England was played behind closed doors but the second Test will have 50 per cent crowd in attendance at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) secretary had confirmed last week.

Speaking to ANI, TNCA secretary RS Ramasaamy said that the association has got the final approval from the BCCI to allow fans to come in for the second game of the Test series. "We will have 50 per cent crowd for the second Test," he said.

Anderson said it would be a great sight to play in front of the crowd in the second Test and the pacer is looking forward to the fixture ahead. "The safety around the bubble in the hotel is so strict and I am sure they will take all the right precautions. They are gearing up for the fans to come in which would be great and we look forward to that," Anderson during the virtual press conference.

England defeated India by 227 runs in the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. Anderson produced three of the best possible deliveries to dismiss Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane, and Rishabh Pant. Anderson hailed the team's "complete performance" against India which led them to an impressive win and said his side is "trying to develop skills to win anywhere in the world."

"It was a solid performance throughout the five days and I thought it was a complete performance from the whole team," Anderson said after the match. "We feel like we are building something and we push each other. For me, as I get older, I feel like I need to work harder and we are trying to develop skills to win anywhere in the world which you need to do if you want to get to number one which is our goal," he said.

The 38-year-old, Anderson stressed that he can still improve his game. "I feel like I am getting better and feel that I can still keep improving. Fitness, skills and consistency is something that I am continuously trying to improve. I cannot see why I cannot keep getting better," he said. England's winning start against India in their ICC World Test Championship series has kept alive the visiting side's hopes of making the final of the nine-team competition.

The victory at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday has lifted England to first place and 70.2 percentage points on the points table and they've improved their chances of securing one of the three series results in their favour that could see them through to the final - 3-1, 3-0 or 4-0. (ANI)

