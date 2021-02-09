Left Menu

Munita Prajapati erases fortnight-long pain with National U20 record

Uttar Pradesh's Munita Prajapati came into her own in scripting a new National Record in the under-20 women's 10000m Race Walk with a fine victory on the penultimate day of the 36th National Junior Athletics Championships at the Sarusajai Stadium here on Tuesday. It helped her overcome the pain of being beaten to third place a fortnight ago.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 09-02-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 20:20 IST
Munita Prajapati erases fortnight-long pain with National U20 record
AFI logo . Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh's Munita Prajapati came into her own in scripting a new National Record in the under-20 women's 10000m Race Walk with a fine victory on the penultimate day of the 36th National Junior Athletics Championships at the Sarusajai Stadium here on Tuesday. It helped her overcome the pain of being beaten to third place a fortnight ago. Her time of 47 minutes 53.58 seconds today earned the record from Reshma Patel who pegged the mark at 48:25.90 in winning the Federation Cup Junior U20 Athletics Championships gold in Bhopal on January 26 this year. Munita, a 19-year-old from Varanasi, won a race in which the top five finishers bettered the meet mark of 49:16.51 set by Priyanka Goswami in 2014.

The 16-year-old Reshma Patel, who competed in the under-18 category here, could only watch from the sidelines as Munita improved on record and became the first Indian under-20 woman race walker to clock a sub-48 minute time over the distance. It was clear that she took to the track today having doubled her resolve after she finished third in Bhopal. Khyati Mathur's show at the high jump pit also caught the eye. Having recovered from a knee injury, the Meerut girl showcased her determination with a personal best leap over the bar at 1.77m. Training in NIS Patiala over the past couple of months, she was confidence personified and added the girls' under-18 gold to the under-16 titles that she won in 2016 (1.62m) and 2017 (1.63m). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai gets new coach in Ramesh Powar ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy

Former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar has been appointed as Mumbai teams coach for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, scheduled to begin from February 20.Mumbai Cricket Association secretary Sanjay Naik confirmed the development to PTI on Tuesday.Pow...

First phase of AP panchayat elections sees 81.42 per cent voter turnout

Eds updating with final voter percentage turnout Amaravati, Feb 9 PTI The first phase of polling for2,723 panchayats in Andhra Pradesh ended peacefully with 81.42per cent turnout, the State Election Commission said here onTuesday.The SEC, h...

Polish court orders historians to apologise over Holocaust book

A Warsaw court ruled on Tuesday that two historians tarnished the memory of a Polish villager in a book about the Holocaust and must apologise, in a case some academics warn could deter impartial research into Poles actions during World War...

Around 1.59 cr hospital admissions authorised till Feb 4 under Ayushman Bharat: MoS Choubey

Around 1.59 crore hospital admissions worth Rs 19,714 crore were authorised till February 4 through a network of 24,321 empanelled healthcare providers under the Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana AB-PMJAY scheme, the Rajya ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021