Mumbai gets new coach in Ramesh Powar ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy

Former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar has been appointed as Mumbai teams coach for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, scheduled to begin from February 20.Mumbai Cricket Association secretary Sanjay Naik confirmed the development to PTI on Tuesday.Powar got the charge after former domestic cricketer Amit Pagnis, who was initially appointed as Mumbai coach, quit from his position following the teams dismal show in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.The 42-year-old Powar, who has played two Tests and 31 ODIs for India, was the former head coach of the national womens team.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-02-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 21:33 IST
Mumbai Cricket Association secretary Sanjay Naik confirmed the development to PTI on Tuesday.

Powar got the charge after former domestic cricketer Amit Pagnis, who was initially appointed as Mumbai coach, quit from his position following the team's dismal show in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The 42-year-old Powar, who has played two Tests and 31 ODIs for India, was the former head coach of the national women's team. He also has enough coaching experience on his CV, including stints at the Bengaluru-based National Cricket Academy.

''I'm thankful to the CIC (Cricket Improvement Committee) and MCA for trusting my coaching abilities and I am looking forward to the Vijay Hazare Trophy. ''I am looking forward to creating a healthy, positive environment. We will look to play positive brand of cricket,'' Powar told PTI after his appointment.

The Mumbai team for the Vijay Hazare Trophy will be picked on Wednesday and India batsman Shreyas Iyer, who had missed the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy due to an injury, is available for selection, a source in the know how said.

In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the domestic 50-over tournament, Mumbai is placed in Elite Group D alongside Delhi, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Pondicherry. Mumbai's matches will be played in Jaipur.

