Left Menu

Alpine skiing-Weather forces three-day wipeout at world championships

The Alpine skiing world championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo suffered a three-day wipeout after fog forced the postponement of Tuesday's women's super-G and Wednesday's men's Combined was called off. Heavy snow in the Italian Dolomites had already forced the postponement for a week of Monday's opening women's Combined.

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2021 01:19 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 01:19 IST
Alpine skiing-Weather forces three-day wipeout at world championships

The Alpine skiing world championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo suffered a three-day wipeout after fog forced the postponement of Tuesday's women's super-G and Wednesday's men's Combined was called off.

Heavy snow in the Italian Dolomites had already forced the postponement for a week of Monday's opening women's Combined. The championships in the resort that will be co-hosting the 2026 Winter Olympics with Milan are being held without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Tomorrow we have a weather forecast with 20cm (of snow) and we decided to cancel all the race and training," said Cortina 2021 race director Alberto Ghezze. The women were kept waiting on Tuesday as fog shrouded the upper parts of the Olympia delle Tofane piste, despite sunshine at the finish, with the race director deciding to lower the start to the Duca d'Aosta refuge.

Even that proved impossible and, an hour and half after the race had been due to start, the decision was taken to reschedule to Thursday -- ahead of the men's super-G already postponed from Tuesday. Weather conditions are forecast to improve then.

"The lowered start at the Duca d’Aosta refuge would have distorted the race a little," said Italian Marta Bassino, who had been due to start first. "It was a really tough day, long and mentally demanding, but in the end it's good that it went like this. The temperatures will drop and the track will become more icy. Now we start from scratch.

"The rest day on Wednesday will be useful." The women's race will be the first super-G in more than a year for defending world champion Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States, who took time out after the death of her father and has focused solely on technical disciplines this season.

Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami is the favourite, however, after winning the last four World Cup super-Gs in a row. The men's Alpine Combined, consisting of a super-G and a slalom, will now also take place on Monday, Feb. 15 with times to be announced.

The women's and men's downhills remain scheduled for Saturday and Sunday respectively before the technical disciplines next week. The speed events, which are more vulnerable to weather conditions, take place in the opening week to allow time for rescheduling. (Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ed Osmond, Christian Radnedge and Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

UK tech entrepreneur Lynch starts fights against U.S. extradition

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Premier League launches new scheme to combat racism

The Premier League on Tuesday set in motion an action plan to eradicate racial prejudice and create more opportunities for minority ethnic groups in soccer. It builds on the existing actions taken by the Premier League and clubs to promote ...

U.N. in talks with U.S. on Central American refugees applying for asylum from home

The United Nations Refugee Agency has held initial talks with U.S. President Joe Bidens administration about Central American asylum claimants being processed in their own countries, but it is too early to estimate how many people could ben...

J&J CEO says people may need annual COVID-19 vaccine shots for next several years - CNBC

Johnson Johnson Chief Executive Officer Alex Gorsky told CNBC on Tuesday that people may need to get vaccinated against COVID-19 annually over the next several years, like seasonal flu shots. Unfortunately, as the virus spreads it can also...

Golf-Ryder Cup captain Harrington tests positive for COVID-19

Padraig Harrington, who will captain Team Europe at the Ryder Cup in September, has tested positive for COVID-19 and withdrawn from this weeks ATT Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the PGA Tour said on Tuesday. The 49-year-old Harrington, who missed the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021