Soccer-Juventus hold firm to book spot in Coppa Italia final

Inter threw everything at Juve late on but veteran keeper Gianluigi Buffon and his defence stood firm to secure a spot in the showpiece match against the winners of Wednesday's semi, with Atalanta hosting Napoli after a 0-0 draw in the first leg.

Reuters | Turin | Updated: 10-02-2021 03:24 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 03:17 IST
Soccer-Juventus hold firm to book spot in Coppa Italia final

Juventus booked a place in the Coppa Italia final after holding visitors Inter Milan to a 0-0 draw in their semi-final, second leg on Tuesday, sealing a date with either Napoli or Atalanta with a 2-1 success on aggregate. Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez had chances to get Inter back in the tie in the first half, while Cristiano Ronaldo came closest to adding to Juve's aggregate advantage in the opening period, having scored both of their goals in the first leg.

After the break, Ronaldo turned on the style and was only denied another goal in the tie by two fine saves from Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic. Inter threw everything at Juve late on but veteran keeper Gianluigi Buffon and his defence stood firm to secure a spot in the showpiece match against the winners of Wednesday's semi, with Atalanta hosting Napoli after a 0-0 draw in the first leg.

