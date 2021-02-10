Left Menu

Gudaf Tsegay breaks world indoor 1500m record in Lievin

Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay set a new 1,500 m indoor world record by finishing in 3 minutes 53.09 seconds at the Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais on Tuesday.

ANI | Lievin | Updated: 10-02-2021 11:37 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 11:37 IST
Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay. Image Credit: ANI

Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay set a new 1,500 m indoor world record by finishing in 3 minutes 53.09 seconds at the Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais on Tuesday. The world bronze medallist followed the swift early tempo as the pacemaker led the field through 400m (58.97) and exited just before 800m, which Tsegay passed in 2:05.94. With three laps to go, Tsegay had a four-second lead over double European indoor champion Laura Muir but she showed no signs of slowing down, passing through 1000m in 2:37.36.

The clock read 2:52.9 with two laps to go and Tsegay maintained her pace with another lap just outside 30 seconds. She dug in for the final circuit and crossed the line in 3:53.09, taking more than two seconds off the world indoor record set by compatriot Genzebe Dibaba in Karlsruhe in 2014. Muir finished second in a British indoor record of 3:59.58 with teammate Melissa Courtney-Bryant taking third in 4:04.79.

"I'm very happy to set a world indoor record. I have been training really hard and I set myself a target to break the world indoor record," said Tsegay. Tsegay's record-breaking performance was bookended by two other athletes who very nearly broke world records.

Ethiopian steeplechase specialist Getnet Wale won the men's 3000m in 7:24.98, the second-fastest indoor performance in history, while USA's Grant Holloway won the men's 60m hurdles in 7.32, just 0.02 shy of the world indoor record. (ANI)

