Left Menu

Tennis-Thiem time at Melbourne Park as third seed eases through

Thiem lost to Novak Djokovic in the Melbourne Park final last year and would have been hoping to conserve energy in the early rounds this week as he looks to dethrone the Serbian and clinch his second Grand Slam crown. The Austrian third seed had to tough it out at times in the opening set -- saving two break points -- but took full control after that as his German opponent appeared to struggle in temperatures of 30 degrees Celsius on Margaret Court Arena.

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 14:18 IST
Tennis-Thiem time at Melbourne Park as third seed eases through

U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem kept his time in the Melbourne sun to an absolute minimum on Wednesday, taking 93 minutes to beat Dominik Koepfer 6-4 6-0 6-2 and secure his place in the third round of the Australian Open. Thiem lost to Novak Djokovic in the Melbourne Park final last year and would have been hoping to conserve energy in the early rounds this week as he looks to dethrone the Serbian and clinch his second Grand Slam crown.

The Austrian third seed had to tough it out at times in the opening set -- saving two break points -- but took full control after that as his German opponent appeared to struggle in temperatures of 30 degrees Celsius on Margaret Court Arena. "In general, I'm happy because I beat a very good opponent in three sets," said Thiem.

"I think (it was) the hottest day since we were in Australia, so I had to get used to that. Had to overcome some complicated situations. After the first set, everything started to work. I found a super good timing." There has been much discussion around Melbourne Park about the speed of the courts and Thiem said he had preferred conditions last season.

"I prefer last year's courts, if I could choose," said the baseliner. "It's pretty fast, as I said a few days ago. It's probably one of the fastest Grand Slam tournaments I've played so far. We have to get used to it."

The 27-year-old booked a third-round date with the winner of the later contest between Nick Kyrgios and Ugo Humbert when Koepfer went wide with a forehand for his 38th unforced error. The German lefthander said it was not so much the conditions that left him struggling to catch his breath between points.

"It's tough to hang with this guy, running left and right, just wasting energy," said Koepfer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Closure of N West Post Office and Home Affairs ordered

North West Health MEC, Madoda Sambatha, has ordered the closure of the Wolmaranstad Post Office and Home Affairs offices after they failed to comply with COVID-19 regulations.The two institutions are reportedly not meeting the requirements ...

NTSB report: Pilot felt pressure to fly Kobe Bryant to game

As helicopter pilot Ara Zobayan encountered a cloud bank and decided to try to climb out of it, he was likely worried about getting his star client, Kobe Bryant, his daughter and six others to a girls basketball tournament, federal safety i...

3.15 lakh or 65.90% prison inmates from SC, ST, OBC categories: Govt data

Of the total 4,78,600 prison inmates in the country, 3,15,409 or 65.90 per cent belong to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and the Other Backward Class categories, according to government data presented in Parliament on Wednesday.The ...

Make in Bihar, invest in Bihar: Shahnawaz Hussain tells investors

Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the newIndustries Minister of Bihar, on Wednesday expressed resolveto usher in growth in the sector that has remained largelyuntapped in the state, where conditions have now becomefavourable with improvements in infr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021